First look at Masters Of The Universe reboot revealed

A trailer has revealed the first look at the reboot of 1987 fantasy film Masters Of The Universe.

The story is based on the franchise by entertainment company Mattel, which sparked a number of animated series and comics, as well as the Dolph Lundgren-led picture.

In the 2026 version, Nicholas Galitzine takes over from Lundgren as Prince Adam, who is sent to live on Earth as a baby and later uncovers his destiny as superhero He-Man, the protector of his home planet, Eternia.

In the trailer, released by Sony Pictures Releasing UK, the film centres around the origin story of He-Man, building up to a battle as he prepares to defend his planet from the forces of evil, including villain Skeletor.

The star-studded cast also includes Riverdale star Camila Mendes as Adam’s protector, Teela, and Suicide Squad actor Jared Leto as Skeletor.

A fleeting glimpse of Luther star Idris Elba can also be seen in the trailer, who stars in the film as He-Man’s ally, Duncan or Man-At-Arms.

Other named cast members include Together actress Alison Brie, who will play supervillain Evil-Lyn, Bridesmaids star Kristen Wiig who will voice Roboto, and Deadpool’s Morena Baccarin.

Idris Elba can be seen in the trailer (Jeff Moore/PA)

The trailer begins with Galitzine’s character as an adult, having been raised on Earth after being sent there by his mother – played by English actress Charlotte Riley.

He is seen living under the name Adam Glenn, having a fascination with “nerd stuff and sword things” – according to a character played by comedian Sasheer Zamata.

In the preview, Adam says: “I know it sounds crazy, but that sword is going to show me the way home.”

Galitzine’s character is later seen transforming into his superhero alter-ego, wielding the Sword Of Power and saying part of the character’s famous catchphrase: “I have the power.”

Camila Mendes stars in the film as Teela (Ian West/PA)

During the trailer, text on the screen says: “This June, discover your true power. Witness how he became He-Man.”

Originally an action figure toy line, the Mattel Masters Of The Universe franchise branched out into comic books, animated TV series, video games, books, magazines and films.

Thefilm is a reboot of the 1987 film of the same name, which starred Swedish actor Lundgren, Broadway actor Frank Langella and Friends star Courtney Cox.

Masters Of The Universe is set to be released in the US and Canada on June 5.

The UK release date is yet to be confirmed.