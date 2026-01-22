Dave Bautista says ‘great chemistry’ with Jason Momoa led to new film

US actor Dave Bautista said he had “great chemistry” with Jason Momoa in their latest film The Wrecking Crew.

Speaking to the Press Association at a UK special screening of his latest film, the 57-year-old praised his positive relationship with his co-star, who he “loves” working with.

Bautista stars in the action film as James, who reunites with his estranged half-brother Jonny (Momoa) to investigate the mysterious circumstances surrounding their father’s death.

Dave Bautista says he ‘loves’ working with Jason Momoa (Yui Mok/PA)

The pair also produced the film together, and Bautista reflected on how the project came to be.

He said: “This wasn’t a project that came to us put together.

“The reason we developed it is because we realised we loved working together. We have such great chemistry on-screen and off-screen.”

The retired professional wrestler-turned-actor added: “Jason is really funny, and we wanted to lean into that.”

He described the new film as “entertaining”, and added: “I think people need to see a film like this.

“It’s a feel-good film. It’s an entertaining film, with a strong message.”

Bautista wore a black ensemble to the screening, dressed in a double-breasted jacket and trousers, paired with a white shirt and blue tie, and brown boots.

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista at The Wrecking Crew UK special screening (Yui Mok/PA)

Momoa also praised his co-star and co-producer, and told PA he “loves” working with Bautista, adding: “We really get on, it’s pretty stress free, we have a great time.”

He said: “He’s fun to produce with.

“He’s a great guy, he’s a good man.”

The 46-year-old wore a pink ensemble to the screening, dressed in a corduroy blazer and trousers, paired with a dark pink T-shirt and brown leather shoes.

The Hawaii-born star also said he enjoyed filming in his birthplace, and said: “That’s just going home, right?

“Anytime I can go home and make a movie [in Hawaii], that’s the biggest praise.”

Momoa has worked with Bautista on Apple TV+ sci-fi series, See, as rival brothers (Yui Mok/PA)

Momoa has worked with Bautista on Apple TV+ sci-fi series See, as rival brothers, and they have also both appeared in Dune (2021).