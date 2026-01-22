Congratulations pour in for Ireland’s Oscar nominees

President Catherine Connolly has congratulated Ireland’s Oscar nominees following the announcement of the Academy Awards shortlist.

Posting to the social media site X, she said: “Congratulations to Jessie Buckley, John Kelly, Richard Baneham, Maggie O’Farrell, Element Pictures and Wild Atlantic Pictures on their Oscar nominations and to all involved in the Irish film industry for its continued international recognition.”

Element Pictures co-chief executive Ed Guiney said he was “proud of everyone involved” in Bugonia, which secured four nominations, adding “we’re delighted to see the film receiving such wonderful recognition as the awards season continues”.

Element Pictures’ Ed Guiney (Ian West/PA)

Mr Guiney is the producer of the film, which will be in contention for the best picture award.

Its star Emma Stone was named in the best actress in a leading role category, and the film was also nominated for adapted screenplay and best original score.

Dublin-based Element Pictures has secured 30 Academy Award nominations and six wins since it was established in 2001.

The Irish contingent heading to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 15 will include Jessie Buckley, who was named in the best actress category for her performance in Hamnet.

In a statement, Arts Minister Patrick O’Donovan described her as “a supremely talented actor” with an “incredible range”.

He added: “I wish Jessie the very best of luck, and every possible success, at the Academy Awards ceremony on 15 March.

“The whole of Killarney, Kerry and Ireland will be cheering her on.”

Posting on X, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said: “Great to hear that Killarney’s own Jessie Buckley has been nominated for an Oscar!

“She’s joined by a raft of Irish nominations across a sweep of categories.

“It’s a brilliant day for Irish talent and creativity on the international stage.”

Hamnet secured eight Oscar nods in total, including one for Coleraine-born Maggie O’Farrell.

Maggie O’Farrell helped adapt her book Hamnet for the big screen (Ian West/PA)

She was recognised for the screenplay of her 2020 novel, which she adapted alongside the film’s director Chloe Zhao.

Dubliner Richard Baneham, who was named in the visual effects category for his work on Avatar: Fire And Ash, already has two Oscar statuettes for previous instalments of the Avatar franchise.

Blue Moon, made by Irish production company Wild Atlantic Pictures, was nominated in two categories, best original screenplay and best actor for Ethan Hawke.

The filmmakers of Retirement Plan are also due to attend, as it is in contention for the best animated short film award.

Voiced by Domhnall Gleeson, Retirement Plan was supported by Screen Ireland through its Frameworks animated short film scheme, in partnership with RTE.

Chief executive Desiree Finnegan said: “These nominations represent a remarkable recognition of the artistic strength and range of Irish creative talent.

“It is another powerful moment for the Irish screen industry and underlines the importance of supporting talent and investing in filmmakers and artists.

“We are immensely proud to see Irish storytelling and talent so strongly represented on the global stage and wish those nominated all the best at the Academy Awards ceremony in March.”