2026 Oscar nominations in full
The full list of nominations for the 98th Academy Awards ceremony.
The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards have been announced with Sinners breaking the record with the most nods, 16.
Irish actress Jessie Buckley has also secured a nomination in the best actress category for her emotional performance in Hamnet, with Timothee Chalamet up for the best actor gong his role in Marty Supreme.
Here is the 2026 list of nominations in full;
– Actor in a leading role
Timothee Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Michael B Jordan – Sinners
Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
– Actor in a supporting role
Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo – Sinners
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgard – Sentimental Value
– Actress in a leading role
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Emma Stone – Bugonia
– Actress in a supporting role
Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan – Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
– Animated Feature Film
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
– Animated Short Film
Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters
– Casting
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sinners
– Cinematography
Frankenstein – Dan Laustsen
Marty Supreme – Darius Khondji
One Battle After Another – Michael Bauman
Sinners – Autumn Durald Arkapaw
Train Dreams – Adolpho Veloso
– Costume Design
Avatar: Fire and Ash – Deborah L Scott
Frankenstein – Kate Hawley
Hamnet – Malgosia Turzanska
Marty Supreme – Miyako Bellizzi
Sinners – Ruth E Carter
– Directing
Chloe Zhao – Hamnet
Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler – Sinners
– Documentary Feature Film
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me In The Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
– Documentary Short Film
All The Empty Rooms
Armed Only With A Camera: The Life And Death Of Brent Renaud
Children No More: “Were And Are Gone”
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly A Strangeness
– Film Editing
Stephen Mirrione – F1
Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Andy Jurgensen – One Battle after Another
Olivier Bugge Coutte – Sentimental Value
Michael P Shawver – Sinners
– International Feature Film
Brazil – The Secret Agent
France – It Was Just An Accident
Norway – Sentimental Value
Spain – Sirat
Tunisia – The Voice Of Hind Rajab
– Live Action Short Film
Butcher’s Stain
A Friend Of Dorothy
Jane Austen’s Period Drama
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva
– Makeup and Hairstyling
Frankenstein
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister
– Music (Original Score)
Jerskin Fendrix – Bugonia
Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein
Max Richter – Hamnet
Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another
Ludwig Goransson – Sinners
– Music (Original Song)
Dear Me (Diane Warren: Relentless)
Golden (KPop Demon Hunters)
I Lied To You (Sinners)
Sweet Dreams Of Joy (Viva Verdi!)
Train Dreams (Train Dreams)
– Best Picture
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
– Production Design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
– Sound
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirat
– Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire And Ash
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners
– Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Will Tracy – Bugonia
Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein
Chloe Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell – Hamnet
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar – Train Dreams
– Writing (Original Screenplay)
Robert Kaplow – Blue Moon
Jafar Panahi, Nader Saivar, Shadmehr Rastin and Mehdi Mahmoudian – It Was Just An Accident
Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler – Sinners