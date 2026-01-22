2026 Oscar nominations in full

The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards have been announced with Sinners breaking the record with the most nods, 16.

Irish actress Jessie Buckley has also secured a nomination in the best actress category for her emotional performance in Hamnet, with Timothee Chalamet up for the best actor gong his role in Marty Supreme.

Here is the 2026 list of nominations in full;

– Actor in a leading role

Timothee Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Michael B Jordan – Sinners

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

– Actor in a supporting role

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo – Sinners

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgard – Sentimental Value

– Actress in a leading role

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Emma Stone – Bugonia

– Actress in a supporting role

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan – Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

– Animated Feature Film

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amelie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

– Animated Short Film

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

– Casting

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sinners

– Cinematography

Frankenstein – Dan Laustsen

Marty Supreme – Darius Khondji

One Battle After Another – Michael Bauman

Sinners – Autumn Durald Arkapaw

Train Dreams – Adolpho Veloso

– Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Deborah L Scott

Frankenstein – Kate Hawley

Hamnet – Malgosia Turzanska

Marty Supreme – Miyako Bellizzi

Sinners – Ruth E Carter

– Directing

Chloe Zhao – Hamnet

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

– Documentary Feature Film

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me In The Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

– Documentary Short Film

All The Empty Rooms

Armed Only With A Camera: The Life And Death Of Brent Renaud

Children No More: “Were And Are Gone”

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly A Strangeness

– Film Editing

Stephen Mirrione – F1

Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Andy Jurgensen – One Battle after Another

Olivier Bugge Coutte – Sentimental Value

Michael P Shawver – Sinners

– International Feature Film

Brazil – The Secret Agent

France – It Was Just An Accident

Norway – Sentimental Value

Spain – Sirat

Tunisia – The Voice Of Hind Rajab

– Live Action Short Film

Butcher’s Stain

A Friend Of Dorothy

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

– Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

– Music (Original Score)

Jerskin Fendrix – Bugonia

Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein

Max Richter – Hamnet

Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another

Ludwig Goransson – Sinners

– Music (Original Song)

Dear Me (Diane Warren: Relentless)

Golden (KPop Demon Hunters)

I Lied To You (Sinners)

Sweet Dreams Of Joy (Viva Verdi!)

Train Dreams (Train Dreams)

– Best Picture

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

– Production Design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

– Sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirat

– Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire And Ash

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

– Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Will Tracy – Bugonia

Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein

Chloe Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell – Hamnet

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar – Train Dreams