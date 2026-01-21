Victoria Beckham wishes fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton a happy 50th birthday

Victoria Beckham has wished her fellow Spice Girl bandmember Emma Bunton, also known as Baby Spice, a happy 50th birthday.

The post comes amid a family fallout which saw Lady Beckham and Sir David Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn, share an explosive statement on Instagram, accusing his parents on Monday of controlling narratives about his family in the press and trying to “ruin” his relationship with his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham.

The Beckhams have not officially responded to the accusations.

Lady Beckham’s eldest son shared an explosive Instagram post this week on the family row

Lady Beckham, also known as Posh Spice, shared a post on her Instagram story to her nearly 40 million followers on Wednesday morning celebrating Bunton.

Tagging Bunton in the post, she wished her a happy birthday and added: “I love you so much!!”

She also posted a clip of Bunton singing in the group’s music video for Say You’ll Be There.

Fellow bandmembers also joined in on the online celebration including Scary Spice, also known as Melanie Brown or Mel B, who shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram.

She said: “My dear ‘BUNTON’ you will always be BABY to me even though you are now the big 50!

“Happy Birthday. I Love you lots and lots and lots!”

Geri Halliwell-Horner, also known as Ginger Spice, shared a photograph of the two together and said “love you so much, you are such a special person with the biggest heart – grateful to have you in my life.

“Wishing you so much joy and love.”

The girl group shot to fame in the 90s after releasing their first single, Wannabe followed by hits including Stop and 2 Become 1.

Other stars who also shared birthday posts on their Instagram stories include singer Nicole Appleton and The Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts.