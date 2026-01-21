Traitors come under pressure as ninth contestant banished

A ninth contestant has been banished from The Traitors but pressure is building on one of the unfaithful as the BBC One show creeps towards its conclusion.

Faithful Matthew, from Edinburgh, received the most votes during Wednesday’s roundtable thanks in part to the ceremonial dagger twist.

Meanwhile, traitor Rachel fell under suspicion from her fellow players, but remains in a promising position with only seven contestants remaining, two of whom are traitors.

Matthew’s departure followed an argumentative roundtable in which gardener James led the vote against him.

James was awarded the ceremonial dagger earlier in the episode, giving him the power to cast two votes during the roundtable, which he used against Matthew.

During his exit speech, the 35-year-old, who works as a creative director, said: “I just came in and played as myself and honestly, guys, I love games. This has been unbelievable. I hope you come visit me in Edinburgh.”

Referencing host Claudia Winkleman, he said: “When Claudia made her decision, I felt the biggest sense of validation.

“Because, you know it, I am a faithful.”

Matthew is the latest contestant to leave the castle (BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry)

The rest of the faithful were upset with their decision as they watched Matthew leave, prompting an emotional reaction from James who later broke down in tears.

He said: “It’s so soul-destroying to find out I’m wrong. I cannot believe it.”

Rachel, a head of communications from Northern Ireland, came under fire when 22-year-old Faraaz raised his suspicions against her in front of the group.

James regretted leading the charge against fellow faithful Matthew (Cody Burridge/BBC)

Faraaz, from Middlesbrough, said Rachel’s explosive argument with fellow traitor Fiona caused him to question her integrity.

He said: “Fiona didn’t have one-to-one chats with many people. She might have had one with you because you are a traitor.

“I think you had a disagreement, she’s thrown her toys out the pram, and it’s traitor-on-traitor.”

During a confessional, Rachel, from Newry, County Down, said: “What is happening right now, what is happening?

“It’s getting hard. I have to think quick on my feet.”

Faraaz has started to suspect Rachel as a traitor (Cody Burridge/BBC)

In the turret, Rachel and fellow traitor Stephen were seen discussing the target of their next murder.

Viewers do not know who they will pick between Roxy or Faraaz.

As the treacherous two discussed who to murder, Rachel admitted to Stephen she might have to bring up his name up to the other contestants, adding: “Nobody can stick up for one another at this point.”

Cyber security consultant Stephen later said in a confessional: “Right now I’m worried that maybe I’ve been blind.”

Suspicion is building against traitor Rachel (BBC/Studio Lambert)

The 32-year-old expressed his concern about his alliance with Rachel, where the pair had promised they would not write each others’ names down at the round table.

Stephen said: “If I did find out that she was going against me behind my back then… game on.”

Also on Wednesday, the players were strapped into a carousel at a fairground and spun around as part of the day’s challenge, before being released while dizzy to find bags containing gold to add money to their cash prize.

The players won £9,250 for the prize pot, which currently stands at £66,750.

Jack, a personal trainer from Essex, won a shield during the game, granting him protection from the night’s murder.

The Traitors continues on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday at 8pm.