The Traitors kicks off final week with ceremonial dagger reveal

The Traitors’ game-changing decision has been revealed following a new twist in the hit BBC show involving a ceremonial dagger.

On Wednesday night, the final week of the reality TV show kicked off with host Claudia Winkleman interrupting the contestants’ breakfast to reveal gardener James had been given the weapon.

The dagger will grant James a double vote during tonight’s roundtable discussion.

The roundtable allows contestants to discuss who amongst them they believe is a traitor, and then each player gets one vote to banish a player of their choosing.

With eight contestants remaining, James’s two votes will put him at an advantage during tonight’s vote.

The 38-year-old laughed when he was chosen and said he was “stunned” to receive the dagger.

Gardener James has the ceremonial dagger (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

Later during a confessional, he said: “Traitors, what have you done? You beautiful, murderous legends.

“They’ve played into my hands, finally.

“I’m so grateful to get this because as a faithful I have the game, not in the palm of my hands, but the tip of my finger.”

Traitor Rachel and her teammate Stephen had the power to decide who got the ceremonial dagger (BBC/Studio Lambert/PA)

Traitors Rachel and Stephen had the power to decide who got the dagger, and were seen discussing their options.

Rachel, from Newry, County Down, told her fellow traitor that giving the dagger to one of them would “attract attention we don’t need”, and said: “Let’s use this to our advantage.”

Stephen, 32, agreed and the pair decided that James would be the best person to give the dagger to, as it would point fingers at Matthew – who they think is “dangerous”.

It comes after Matthew, 35, was given the opportunity to ask the traitors two questions – and he asked if the traitors would recruit him.

The traitors want suspicion to point at Matthew (BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry/PA)

Rachel and Stephen have previously said they do not want him to join their team as they do not trust him.

During a confessional, 42-year-old Rachel said: “I genuinely hope we have made the right decision. This is the most crucial point in our game, and I’m nervous.”

The twist of the ceremonial dagger was introduced into the game on Friday night after Winkleman, 54, interrupted the contestants’ dinner party.

Viewers were left on the edge of their seats waiting for the reveal.

The Traitors continues on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday at 8pm.