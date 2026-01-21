The Traitors’ final week kicks off with new twist

The Traitors’ game-changing decision, following a new twist involving a ceremonial dagger, is poised to be revealed as the final week of the hit BBC show gets under way.

On Friday night, host Claudia Winkleman interrupted the contestants’ dinner party night to reveal a twist, which will see one player given a ceremonial dagger, granting them a double vote at the next roundtable discussion.

The catch is, traitors Rachel and Stephen are the ones with the power to decide who gets the dagger, and they also are able to choose themselves.

In a confessional, Stephen, who works as a cyber security consultant, said: “I am extremely anxious.

“This dagger has the potential to either catapult myself and Rachel into the endgame or could spell the banishment of one or both of us.

“That is how big this decision is.

“If we do not get this right, it’s game over.”

That night, the treacherous two were seen discussing their options, and agreed that one of them getting the dagger would guarantee their spot in the game.

Rachel is one of the traitors who can choose who receives the ceremonial dagger (BBC/Studio Lambert/PA)

Rachel, from Newry, County Down, said: “The benefit of one of us getting the dagger, it protects both of us for one night.”

Stephen, 32, agreed, and said: “If we went into that roundtable with the same vote, that’s three votes against one person, and that is currently enough to get anyone out of this game.”

Before the episode came to a close, Rachel said: “I think we’ve made the right decision, let’s do it.”

The screen then faded to black, and viewers were left on the edge of their seats as it is yet to be revealed who the ceremonial dagger has been given to.

The final week of The Traitors kicks off on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday at 8pm.