Taylor Swift to be inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame

US singer Taylor Swift is to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Swift will be honoured alongside other musicians including Alanis Morissette, Kenny Loggins, and Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of US rock group Kiss.

The group will be inducted at the 2026 Induction and Awards Gala in New York on June 11.

Canadian singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette in 2012 (John Stillwell/PA)

Songwriters Hall of Fame (SHOF) chairman Nile Rodgers said: “The music industry is built upon the incredible talent of songwriters who create unforgettable songs.

“Without their artistry, there would be no recorded music, concert experiences, or engaged fans.

“Everything originates from the song and its creator.

“We take great pride in our ongoing commitment to recognising some of the most culturally significant composers in history.

“This year’s line-up not only showcases iconic songs but also celebrates unity across various genres.

“These songwriters have profoundly impacted the lives of billions of listeners worldwide, and it is our privilege to honour their contributions.”

Gene Simmons of Kiss performing in 2015 (Katja Ogrin/PA)

The SHOF was established in 1969.

A songwriter with a notable catalogue of songs qualifies for induction 20 years after the first commercial release of a song.

A number of Swift’s greatest hits were highlighted, including Blank Space, Anti-Hero and Love Story.

Some of Morissette’s most well-known singles were also listed, such as Ironic and You Oughta Know.