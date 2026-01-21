Latest contestant banished from The Traitors was ‘gutted’ to be a faithful

The latest faithful banished from The Traitors has revealed he was “gutted” not to be chosen as a traitor during his time on the show.

Matthew, from Edinburgh, received the most votes during Wednesday’s roundtable.

During his exit interview, Matthew reflected on asking the traitors to recruit him and his desire to have been a part of the murderous team, and revealed his plan to throw them under the bus.

Matthew said he wanted to be a traitor (BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry/PA)

Viewers saw Matthew given the opportunity to ask the traitors two questions – and he asked if they would recruit him.

He said: “I just wanted to be a traitor.

“I had a plan in place that if I got recruited, I would have come down to breakfast and then told everyone that I was sitting on some information, and that the traitors had told me they were going to recruit Rachel next.”

Matthew said he would have named Rachel, 42, to throw her under the bus, and said: “I would have known (she) was a traitor, and it would have had to have been (her).

He added: “But I loved Rachel and Stephen.”

The traitors responded to Matthew’s question by telling him they would recruit him but had secretly decided that he was too “dangerous” to join their team.

Matthew, who works as a creative director, said: “I was gutted.”

He added: “I think the overwhelming feeling was OK. Although I really wanted to be a traitor, and I would have owned it, there was a real sense of relief.”

The 35-year-old also said he regrets not leading the roundtable votes towards traitor Stephen, who he said he grew suspicious of as his time on the show came to an end.

He said: “There are a few mistakes that I made near the end, particularly at the final roundtable.

“I should have gone all guns blazing against Stephen.”

Matthew said he suspected Stephen was a traitor (BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry/PA)

Matthew said he has made some “really close friends” during his time on the show, and added that he was “really proud” of how far he got in the game.

He said: “I wouldn’t have entered it if I didn’t think that I could win it, and I was playing to win.

“It’s obviously disappointing because I was so close.”

The Traitors continues on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday at 8pm.