How The Traitors became the most-watched programme on UK television

It has taken The Traitors less than three years since its launch on UK television to become the nation’s most-watched programme, attracting some of the highest ratings of the decade so far.

The show began modestly on BBC One in December 2022, with an average of 3.7 million people watching the first series, peaking at 4.7 million for the final.

This was some way below other TV audiences that month, including those for the football World Cup, Strictly Come Dancing and even Coronation Street.

The second series was held back until after Christmas the following year, launching in January 2024 with a higher profile, more publicity and less competition for viewers.

The new slot paid off, with ratings up from the start: 6.2 million saw episode one and an average of 6.9 million watched the series, while audiences peaked at 8.2 million for the final.

These figures are official seven-day consolidated ratings published by the research body Barb and analysed by the Press Association.

They include all people who recorded or watched the programme up to a week after its transmission, and those who viewed on tablets, PCs and smartphones, and is the long-term standard measure of UK TV audiences.

When The Traitors returned for its third series in January 2025, viewing figures leapt once again, with an average of 9.3 million across the month and a peak of 10.0 million for the final.

This was more than double the number who saw the final of series one – but it was not quite the biggest TV audience of the year.

That honour went to the Traitors’ spin-off series, The Celebrity Traitors, which attracted a huge average audience of 13.3 million across its run in October and early November, culminating with a massive 14.9 million for the final.

It is extremely rare nowadays for any television programme, outside of live news or sport, to attract a seven-day audience close to 15 million or higher.

There have been only three other instances of this happening so far this decade: the final episode of the sitcom Gavin & Stacey, broadcast on Christmas Day 2024 (19.3 million); the feature-length animation Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, also shown on Christmas Day 2024 (17.1 million); and the final episode of the most recent series of the crime drama Line Of Duty, broadcast on May 2 2021 (15.8 million).

All of these were shown on BBC One.

The enormous success of The Celebrity Traitors looks to have given a further boost to the non-celebrity version of the programme, with ratings for the current series of The Traitors – series four – already surpassing those for series one to three.

The first three instalments all enjoyed seven-day audiences above 11 million, with the launch episode being seen by 11.9 million.

These are the only figures for the 2026 series that Barb has published so far.

If ratings for the latest series follow the same pattern as previous years, audiences will climb towards the end of the run and peak with the final, which is being broadcast on BBC One this Friday.

A figure above 12 million is possible, though perhaps not quite as high as the 14.9 million who saw the final of The Celebrity Traitors last year.

A new series of The Celebrity Traitors is due to be broadcast later this year, when it will become clear whether audiences for the show can grow any larger – or whether the Traitors phenomenon has reached its peak popularity.