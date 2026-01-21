Gordon Ramsay reveals pressure of latest business venture ‘scared’ him

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has revealed the pressure of his latest business “scared” him, as he discusses his “most ambitious project” in a trailer for his upcoming Netflix series.

The six-part documentary follows the Michelin-starred chef over nine months in the lead-up to “his biggest restaurant venture to date” – the opening of three restaurants, a bar and a cooking academy at London’s 22 Bishopsgate.

In a trailer released by Netflix, the 59-year-old expresses worry over the project, which he has “so much riding on”.

Ramsay, 58, recently invested £20 million to launch the five businesses in the 62-storey skyscraper.

In the trailer, he says: “There is so much riding on this reputationally, financially. You have to be better than good.

“It scares the shit out of me.”

He adds: “This thing is going to take balls of steel.”

In the trailer, Ramsay jokes about ending his career after the project, and says: “I think I may retire after Bishopsgate.”

Ramsay’s new docuseries sees him face the pressure of his latest venture (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The star also discusses the pressure of opening five businesses under one roof, and says: “If 22 Bishopgate was to fail, I’m f*****.”

The building is home to Ramsay’s Lucky Cat, which has become London’s highest restaurant, and the Lucky Cat Bar, a roof terrace open until 3am, which provides cocktails and late-night entertainment.

The chef has also opened Restaurant Gordon Ramsay High, which is described as an intimate 12-seat chef’s table experience, and modern European restaurant Bread Street Kitchen & Bar.

He has also opened the Gordon Ramsay Academy, which is open to the public and teaches mixology and cooking.

The chef has opened five culinary experiences at 22 Bishopsgate (Tony DiMaio/PA)

The trailer also sees Ramsay talk about his childhood, reflecting on his upbringing in Northamptonshire.

He says: “I grew up on a council estate in Daventry.

“I still remember my school uniform, having holes in my second-hand trousers.

“There’s always that needle of fear you’re going to lose it.

“I’ve lost (Michelin) stars, closed multiple restaurants through my career. That’s what puts fuel in my tank.”

The series will also see the chef trying to balance his work commitments with being a husband and father of six.

His wife of almost 30 years, Tana Ramsay, is in the trailer praising her husband as “someone who dreams big”.

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana (John Stillwell/PA)

The couple have six children together, one of whom – Tilly – is in the trailer saying: “The way dad is in the kitchen, in a stressful environment, he reacts for perfection.”

The trailer also features a glimpse of his second-eldest daughter, Holly Ramsay Peaty, who is a model.

The 26-year-old tied the knot with Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty at a lavish ceremony at Bath Abbey in December.

The wedding came amid reports of a family feud which, according to the Daily Mail, escalated after Peaty’s mother Caroline was not invited to Holly’s hen do.

Ramsay is known for his fiery persona as a TV chef in shows such as Hell’s Kitchen and Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares.

The new docuseries will be available to watch on Netflix from February 18.