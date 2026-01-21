Brooklyn Peltz Beckham’s rise in the public eye

Following years of speculation of a family feud, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham shared an explosive statement on his Instagram story where he accused his parents of prioritising “Brand Beckham” over family.

As the first born son of two celebrity giants, former footballer Sir David and Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, the 26-year-old has been in the public eye from before he was even born.

David Beckham carrying toys and balloons at the Portland Hospital after Brooklyn was born (Peter Jordan/PA)

Born on March 4, 1999, at the exclusive Portland Hospital in London, Brooklyn immediately faced the glare of publicity with photographers desperate for the first pictures of the newborn baby.

His name, which at the time was unusual, also made headlines as he was named after the New York suburb where Lady Beckham discovered she was pregnant while on a Spice Girls tour.

Over the years his parents have thrown him lavish birthday parties and reportedly spent £10,000 on his first birthday party.

Before he was three speculation surrounding his future career plans had already started swirling with bookies offering good odds on him following in his father’s footsteps and becoming a footballer.

David Beckham holding a young Brooklyn on his shoulders after a Manchester United match in 2002 (Phil Noble/PA)

The limelight also came with a number of struggles for the family including death threats, kidnap plots and abuse from football supporters of opposing teams.

In January 2000 Scotland Yard foiled a plot to kidnap 10-month-old Brooklyn and there have been other death threats against the child’s life.

The interest in baby Beckham continued with snaps taken of him and his parents as they attended nights out and went shopping at designer stores in London.

He was also often photographed attending his father’s football games with Posh Spice and was brought out on the pitch on many occasions.

David Beckham holding Brooklyn’s hand at Heathrow Airport (PA)

Brooklyn continued to make headlines into his teenage years.

In 2014 he made his modelling debut aged 15 posing on the cover of the the men’s magazine, Man About Town, in clothes from Ralph Lauren and Saint Laurent.

He later fronted the cover of Miss Vogue magazine aged 16 and that same year also appeared in The Vamps’ music video for their song Wake Up.

By 17 he bagged his first book deal, What I See, which featured up to 300 pictures captured and curated by the aspiring photographer.

Speaking to the Press Association in 2017, he said: “I think a lot of people assumed I would go in my dad’s direction, but I wanted to do things my own way and photography is everything to me.”

Brooklyn Beckham, left, with his parents on the red carpet at the Fashion Awards in 2018 (Ian West/PA)

Brooklyn’s love life soon made it into the papers with his friendship and later relationship with Kick Ass actress, Chloe Grace Moretz, documented in the media.

His tattoos have also been of interest over the years first with a design similar to his father’s of a Native American chief.

He later got his siblings’ birthdays inked on his body followed by an emblazoned heart with the word ‘mum’ in it.

In 2015, Sir David shared a photograph on Instagram of his neck tattoo, Brooklyn’s nickname Buster, and said: “I’ve always called Brooklyn (Buster) since the day he was born…. Love you Bust.”

In 2019 Brooklyn made his debut as a music video director for indie rock band Jaw’s single End Of The World.

In 2020 he confirmed his engagement to Nicola Peltz Beckham, the daughter of the American billionaire Nelson Peltz, with the pair getting married in 2022.

The aspiring chef later launched his hot sauce brand Cloud23 in 2024.