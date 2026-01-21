Alan Carr to star in new TV series searching for ‘very own castle’

Comedian Alan Carr is to star in a new TV series as he goes on a property search to find his “very own castle”.

The new Disney+ series, Castle Man, will follow Carr as he approaches his 50th birthday and hopes to find, buy and run a historic castle.

Carr said he had always been “enchanted with the history and romance of a stately home”.

Alan Carr hopes to find, buy and run a historic castle (Ben Whitley/PA)

He was recently seen on TV enjoying his time in a castle when he took part in the last series of The Celebrity Traitors, which he went on to win.

The TV star said: “Some men when they have a midlife crisis buy a Lamborghini or grow a ponytail, but me – I want my very own castle.

“Since I was a boy in Northampton, I’ve always dreamt big, and have always been enchanted with the history and romance of a stately home and as I turn 50, I feel it’s my time.

“All I want is a turret to call my own – get me over that drawbridge!”

Ben Wicks, creative director, entertainment and executive producer at Expectation, which is producing the series, said: “What an incredible project.

“Alan Carr looking to buy a castle befitting his status as comedy royalty and a national treasure, and soon finding himself responsible for the very real, right royal pain of making it all work.

“We’re delighted to be following Alan’s dramatic and undoubtedly hilarious journey and doing so with Disney, who thankfully have a great deal more history with castles.”