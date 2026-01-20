The Traitors-themed projection cast on Dover cliffs ahead of series finale

A Traitors-themed projection has been cast on the white cliffs of Dover to kick off the final week of the hit BBC show as anticipation builds ahead of Friday’s series finale.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors follows a group of 22 contestants – the majority of whom are known as faithfuls – as they try to seek out the murderous traitors among them who kill off players in the middle of the night in an attempt to win a cash prize of up to £120,000.

Set in the Scottish Highlands, the contestants complete a number of challenges to win money for the prize pot and must try to find the traitors and banish them at a roundtable discussion each night.

Claudia Winkleman hosts The Traitors (Ian West/PA Wire)

The show kicked off on New Year’s Day with an explosive episode which, according to the BBC, saw an average of 6.4 million people tune in.

It has since captivated the nation over its four-week run, with twists and turns across the new series such as a secret traitor, whose identity was initially a mystery to everyone, including the viewers.

To mark the approach of the highly anticipated final, a Traitors-themed projection was seen on the white cliffs of Dover, a world-renowned natural landmark in Kent.

Referencing the fact the cliffs are made of chalk, it reads: “The time for chalk is almost over.”

The phrase is a play on words of host Winkleman’s well known phrase which ends the roundtable discussions on the show, prompting players to cast their vote against one another to decide who is the next to be banished from the castle.

Winkleman, 54, is known for saying “the time for talk is over”, to encourage players to wrap up discussions.

The display also includes the Traitors logo above the text, and is accompanied by projections of a green firepit and a red firepit.

This is a nod to the “Fire Of Truth”, a firepit in the final episode of the show which is used by contestants to decide whether to end the game, or to keep banishing players.

Winkleman often says ‘the time for talk is over’ (Ian West/PA Wire)

Finalists vote by choosing a pouch which is thrown into the fire. When the fire turns red, it indicates a vote to banish again – but when it turns green, it means the player is voting to end the game.

Faithfuls choose to end the game when they believe all traitors have been banished and they will win a share of the prize.

The game only ends when all remaining players vote to stop. If any traitors remain, they take the prize money, leaving the faithfuls with nothing.

The final week of The Traitors kicks off on Wednesday, following a cliff-hanger on Friday night which left viewers waiting to see the results of a new, game-changing twist.

It will see one player given a ceremonial dagger, granting them a double vote at the next roundtable discussion, and the next instalment of the show will reveal which contestant has been granted this power.

The Traitors continues on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday at 8pm.