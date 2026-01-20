Sir David Beckham says parents must let children ‘make mistakes’

Sir David Beckham has said parents must let their children “make mistakes” on social media, a day after his eldest son Brooklyn exposed their family feud in an explosive Instagram post.

Brooklyn made a host of claims regarding Sir David and his wife, singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, on Monday evening which included that his parents control narratives about his family in the press and tried to “ruin” his relationship with his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham.

The former England football captain did not answer when asked questions about Brooklyn during his public appearance in Davos, Switzerland where he also recorded a podcast with US popular science author Adam Grant at the World Economic Forum.

The lengthy Instagram post seemed to confirm the rumours that have swirled since Brooklyn’s wedding to the daughter of US billionaire Nelson Peltz in 2022.

Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, Sir David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz arrive for the premiere of Netflix’s documentary series Beckham at the Curzon Mayfair (PA)

Speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box amid the family feud, Sir David said: “I’ve always spoke about social media and the power of social media for the good and for the bad.

“The bad we’ve talked about with what kids can access these days.

“It can be dangerous, but what I’ve found personally, especially with my kids as well. Use it for the right reasons.

“I’ve been able to use my platform and my following for Unicef and it’s been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children.

“I’ve tried to do the same. I’ve tried to do the same with my children to educate them. They make mistakes. Children are allowed to make mistakes. That’s how they learn.

“So that’s what I try to teach my kids. But you know, you have to sometimes let them make those mistakes as well.”

In his statement, aspiring chef and photographer Brooklyn said he does not want to “reconcile” with his family.

He said: “I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private.

David Beckham speaking in a podcast booth at the 56th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone/AP)

“Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.

“For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family.

“The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.

“Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they’ll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade.

“But I believe the truth always comes out.”

His parents, known as Posh and Becks, have two other sons, Cruz and Romeo, and daughter Harper.

He claimed that former Spice Girl Lady Beckham “hijacked” his first dance with Nicola and danced “inappropriately on me” in front of their guests, adding that he had never felt more “uncomfortable or humiliated” in his life.

He also alleged that his wife had been “disrespected” by his family and was not invited to his father’s 50th birthday party.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz arrive for the premiere of Netflix’s documentary series Beckham at the Curzon Mayfair in London (Ian West/PA)

Brooklyn added: “My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped.

“My mum cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress.

“Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife and our future children.

“They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated.

“My holdout affected the payday and they have never treated me the same since.

“During the wedding planning, my mum went so far as to call me ‘evil’ because Nicola and I chose to include my Nanny Sandra and Nicola’s Nanny at our table, because they both didn’t have their husbands. Both of our parents had their own tables equally adjacent to ours.”

The statement continued: “Since the moment I started standing up for myself with my family, I’ve received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders.

“Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media, before they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere this last summer.”

He continued: “My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first.

“Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it’s at the expense of our professional obligations.

“My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press or manipulation.

“All we want is peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family.”

The other members of the Beckham family have not responded but have shared promotional posts for Cruz’s first music gig at the Courtyard Theatre in east London.

Sir David and Lady Beckham have been contacted for comment.