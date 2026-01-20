New guest stars for upcoming series of Death In Paradise revealed

Actresses Sarah Hadland and Siobhan Finneran are among the guest stars in the new series of Death In Paradise.

The hit BBC show is returning next week for its latest series, and will see EastEnders actor Don Gilet reprise his role as DI Mervin Wilson as he takes on new cases and tries to build a relationship with his recently discovered half-brother.

Set on the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie, the new series will feature a number of celebrity guest stars, including Miranda star Hadland and Benidorm actress Finneran.

Siobhan Finneran will appear in the new series of the hit BBC show (Aaron Chown/PA)

Welsh actor Steffan Rhodri, best known for his role as bus driver Dave “Coaches” Gooch in hit BBC sitcom Gavin and Stacey, will also appear in the new series – as well as Ghosts’ Ben Willbond.

Also among the guest stars are EastEnders actress Scarlett Alice Johnson, who played Vicki Fowler in the soap, and Irish actor Sean Delaney, who featured in award-winning TV show Killing Eve.

West End star Gary Wilmot, Cold Feet actress Hermione Norris and Green Wing’s Julian Rhind-Tutt will also make special appearances in the new series.

Series 15 will see DI Wilson adjust to life in Saint Marie, having moved to the island last season as Gilet, 59, stepped into the lead role.

Viewers will see the detective navigate his relationship with his newly discovered half-brother, Solomon Clarke (Daniel Ward), as the two try to bond.

Meanwhile, Don Warrington will reprise his role as commissioner Selwyn Patterson, working to win back the trust of the island with the help of Catherine Bordey, played by Elizabeth Bourgine.

Shaquille Ali-Yebuah will return as officer Sebastian Rose, working with DS Naomi Thomas (Shanton Jackson) to help integrate new recruit sergeant Mattie Fletcher, played by Catherine Garton.

Death In Paradise will return to BBC iPlayer and BBC One from Friday January 30.