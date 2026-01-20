Jennifer Lawrence addresses calling Kourtney Kardashian ‘annoying’

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence said she often reads her quotes from interviews and thinks they are “insane” as she addressed calling reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian “annoying”.

Speaking on Good Hang With Amy Poehler, the 35-year-old opened up about an interview last November which saw her hit the headlines after she made comments about Kardashian, 46.

Lawrence said: “I think that when I do press I should do half than what normal people (do) because I see my quotes and they’re insane.

“Like, Jennifer Lawrence calls Kourtney Kardashian annoying. It carries.”

Following a Vanity Fair lie detector test in November 2025, with her Die My Love co-star Robert Pattinson, Lawrence hit headlines after she called the Kardashian sister “more annoying than ever” and said “she drives me nuts”.

During the video, the star was asked if she still watches reality TV series Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which follows the US socialite family.

The show follows sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and matriarch Kris Jenner, exploring their relationships, life events and business ventures.

Lawrence responded by criticising the eldest Kardashian sister, before calling Khloe her favourite member of the family.

The Hunger Games star also told podcast host Poehler she has written a comedy, which she wants to direct and star in.

She opened up about wanting to direct more in her career, and said: “My first movie ever was a female director, and I ended up working with more female directors than male directors.

“As a teenager, it was formative that I realised that was even possible for me to do.

Jennifer Lawrence said she wants to direct (Ben Whitley/PA)

“So, when I went into movies in my 20s and now, I always tell the director and then they include me.”

Lawrence’s breakout role was in 2010 in independent drama, Winter’s Bone, which saw her nominated at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards and the Academy Awards.

The actress went on to appear in: superhero film, X-Men: First Class (2011); dystopian drama The Hunger Games trilogy; and romantic comedy, Silver Linings Playbook (2012), for which she won a best actress Oscar.

She founded her own production company in 2018 called Excellent Cadaver and has gone on to produce several films she has starred in, including drama Causeway (2022) and comedy No Hard Feelings (2023).

The full interview can be heard on the latest episode of Good Hang With Amy Poehler.