Harry Styles to release first new single in almost four years

Former One Direction star Harry Styles has announced his first single in almost four years, titled Aperture, will be released on Friday.

In a post on Instagram on Tuesday, the 31-year-old singer revealed the name of the first track from his upcoming album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

The star posted a photo of him smiling with his arms raised, in what appears to be a recording studio, and wrote: “Aperture. Jan 23, 00:00 UK.”

Styles also posted on his Instagram story, confirming that the word Aperture refers to a new single.

An aperture controls how much light is allowed into a camera.

Fans have flooded the comment section of his social media post with excitement because the singer’s last release was in 2022, and he has kept a low profile since his Love On Tour run of gigs came to an end in 2023.

Earlier this month, Styles announced on social media his fourth studio album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, which is due for release on March 6.

The record, which has previous Styles collaborator Kid Harpoon as executive producer, is available to pre-order from the singer’s website.

One of the versions offered as a pre-order comes with a film camera, potentially referencing the title Aperture.

Rumours of a new album began when posters were put up around cities including New York and Manchester bearing the phrase “We Belong Together”.

A website with the URL webelongtogether.co features a picture of Styles and others painting, as well as a cartoon clock with the word Kiss on almost every hour except 9 o’clock, which is marked with the word Disco.

Styles launched his solo career after he and fellow One Direction members Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson went on hiatus in 2016, almost a year after Zayn Malik left the group.

The Worcestershire-born star released his self-titled debut solo album in 2017, followed by Fine Line in 2019, and Harry’s House (2022), with the first and third releases reaching number one in the UK charts.

Styles has also had two UK number one singles as a solo artist with As It Was and Sign Of The Times, and won multiple Grammy and Brit awards.