Beckham family rift is ‘tragic’ – Celebrities weigh in on Brooklyn accusations

The rift between Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and his parents Sir David and Lady Victoria is “utterly tragic” and “it is hard to see them coming back” from it, Susanna Reid has said.

The oldest son of the celebrity power couple made headlines with a string of posts on his Instagram story, in which he accused his parents of controlling narratives in the press about his family and trying to “ruin” his relationship with his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Rumours of division at the heart of the Beckham family have swirled since Brooklyn’s wedding to the daughter of American billionaire Nelson Peltz in 2022.

Breaking his silence on the matter for the first time, the aspiring chef and photographer said: “My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped.”

He claimed that his mother “hijacked” his first dance with Nicola and danced “inappropriately on me” in front of their guests, adding that he had never felt more “uncomfortable or humiliated” in his life.

He also alleged that his wife had been “disrespected” by his family and was not invited to his father’s 50th birthday party.

Discussing the feud on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, presenter Reid said: “It’s utterly tragic, and the accusations are so damning, it is hard to see them coming back from them and repairing them.”

Kate Garraway added: “It isn’t the brand, is it? It’s the family life that breaks my heart. It’s horrible.

“The little moments where they’re learning to walk and you’re giving them a cuddle and putting them to bed. It feels so sad.”

Other celebrities weighed in on the drama, with singer Lily Allen sharing a mock-up of the cover of her tell-all album West End Girl, but with Brooklyn’s face in place of her own.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here star GK Barry posted on Instagram: “I know it’s pure panic in the Beckham household tonight. He really did a mic drop.”

In his string of posts, Brooklyn said he does not want to “reconcile” with his family.

He wrote: “I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private.

“Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.

“I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.

“For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.

“Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they’ll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out.”

His parents, known as Posh and Becks, have two other sons, Cruz and Romeo, and daughter Harper.

“My mum cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress.

“Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife and our future children.

“They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated.

“My holdout affected the payday and they have never treated me the same since.

“During the wedding planning, my mum went so far as to call me ‘evil’ because Nicola and I chose to include my Nanny Sandra and Nicola’s Nanny at our table, because they both didn’t have their husbands. Both of our parents had their own tables equally adjacent to ours.”

The statement continued: “Since the moment I started standing up for myself with my family, I’ve received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders.

“Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media, before they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere this last summer.”

He continued: “My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first. Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it’s at the expense of our professional obligations.

“The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life.

“I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose and have found peace and relief.

“My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press or manipulation. All we want is peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family.”

The other members of the Beckham family have not responded but have shared promotional posts for Cruz’s first music gig at the Courtyard Theatre in east London.

Sir David and Lady Victoria have been contacted for comment.