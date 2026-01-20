A timeline of the Beckham family feud

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, the eldest son of former football star Sir David Beckham and former Spice Girl Lady Victoria Beckham, broke his silence on Monday evening with an explosive statement full of allegations against his parents.

It comes after years of speculation over division and in-fighting within the Beckham family which reportedly began prior to Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham’s wedding.

Here’s a timeline of the feud:

– April 2022

Ahead of the big wedding day, rumours began to swirl that Nicola and Lady Beckham were not getting along after it was revealed that Nicola was going to wear a Valentino gown rather than a Victoria Beckham design.

The pair got married at a three-day ceremony in Palm Beach.

– August 2022

Nicola addressed the rumours of the feud in an interview with Variety and said that she had wanted to wear a VB original – however, it was not going to be ready in time so she had to pick another dress.

She told the magazine: “I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.”

Brooklyn added: “I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good.”

– March 2023

Brooklyn and Nicola support Lady Beckham during Paris Fashion Week and attend the show with the Beckham family.

Posh Spice posted a carousel of photographs on Instagram, including pictures of Brooklyn and Nicola, and said: “My family and friends mean so much to me. Thank you.”

– October 2023

The couple attend the London premiere alongside the rest of the Beckham family for the Netflix documentary titled Beckham.

– February 2024

Lady Beckham poses alongside her daughter-in-law on the red carpet for the premiere of her film Lola.

– April 2024

Nicola does not attend Lady Beckham’s 50th birthday party and cites her grandmother’s health as the reason she could not join.

She also wished her mother-in-law happy birthday in a post on Instagram.

Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz arrive for the premiere of Netflix’s documentary series Beckham at the Curzon Mayfair in London. (Ian West/PA)

– May 2025

Sir David throws a black tie birthday party to celebrate his 50th. However, Brooklyn and Nicola do not attend.

Weeks later, People Magazine reports that Nicola allegedly cried during their wedding after Posh Spice ruined the newlyweds’ first dance.

The US outlet claimed that singer Marc Anthony, a friend of the Beckhams, had called up Lady Beckham to the stage instead of the bride.

– October 2025

Lady Beckham attends the world premiere of her Netflix documentary series alongside Sir David and their children, Cruz, Romeo and Harper, as well as Cruz’s girlfriend, songwriter Jackie Apostel, however, Brooklyn and Nicola do not attend.

– November 2025

Sir David is knighted at a ceremony at Windsor castle.

Sir David Beckham, with his wife Lady Beckham after he was made a Knight Bachelor at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, Berkshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Brooklyn and Nicola did not attend and did not appear to publicly acknowledge or congratulate the football star’s honour.

– December 2025

Reports circulated that Brooklyn had blocked his family on social media with brother Cruz Beckham responding to rumours that his parents had never unfollowed their eldest son.

– January 2026

Brooklyn reportedly issued a cease and desist letter to his parents instructing them to contact him only through his lawyers.

Days later he published a number of allegations against his family which included claiming that his parents have been controlling narratives in the press about his family and tried to “ruin” his relationship with Nicola.

Brooklyn Beckham attended the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2024 in New York (Matt Crossick/PA)

He also addressed a number of rumours about them and claimed that his mother “cancelled” Nicola’s wedding dress design at the 11th hour and that she had “hijacked” their first dance.

The statement alleged that Lady Beckham danced “inappropriately on me” in front of their guests, adding that he had never felt more “uncomfortable or humiliated” in his life, and that he was blocked by members of his family this past summer.

The other members of the Beckham family have not responded but have shared promotional posts for Cruz’s first music gig at the Courtyard Theatre in east London.

Sir David did not answer when asked questions about Brooklyn during his public appearance in Switzerland.

Sir David and Lady Beckham have been contacted for comment.