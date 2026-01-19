Robbie Williams on track to break The Beatles’ record for number one albums

Robbie Williams may be on track to break The Beatles’ record for the most UK number one albums, according to the Official Charts Company.

The 51-year-old’s album, Britpop, his first release in seven years, is currently heading for the top of the charts.

If the album is crowned number one on Friday, Williams will break the record he currently shares with The Beatles for the most UK number one albums, which stands at 15 each.

The 51-year-old’s latest record, Britpop, is on track for the top spot on the charts this week (Ian West/PA)

Britpop is currently at the number one spot midway through the week, with the Official Charts Company suggesting the star is on track to break the record.

The former Take That member surprised fans last Friday, releasing the album three weeks earlier than expected.

The record was originally due to be released in October 2025, but the singer pushed it back after learning it would clash with Taylor Swift’s The Life Of A Showgirl.

During a BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge session last October, Williams admitted he postponed the release of his album as he “desperately” wants to overtake The Beatles and claim a record-breaking 16 UK number one albums.

Britpop has been met with a positive reception from critics, and features collaborations with Williams’ former Take That bandmate Gary Barlow, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, and Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi.

This week’s number one album will be revealed by the Official Charts Company on Friday.