Harry Potter books signed by stars of films up for grabs in prize draw

Harry Potter fans could be in with a chance of winning a full set of the novels signed by 12 stars of the film adaptations in a charity prize draw.

The set of seven books has been signed by some of the franchise’s biggest names, including Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley, and Ralph Fiennes, who starred as Lord Voldemort, in a prize draw raising money for Pancreatic Cancer UK and organised in memory of Alan Rickman, who died 10 years ago.

Rickman, who portrayed potions master Severus Snape in all eight films in the series, died aged 69 of the disease in 2016, six months after his diagnosis.

Alan Rickman died six months after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer (Yui Mok/PA)

“Alan was a wonderful actor, an incredibly kind man, and, through Harry Potter in particular, he was loved by millions of people all over the world. But he meant even more to me,” said his wife Rima Horton, who is a trustee of the charity.

“The news he had pancreatic cancer was sudden, and a complete shock to us both. Ten years later other families are still receiving that devastating diagnosis, and today the disease is still the deadliest common cancer.

“It doesn’t have to be that way, and Alan wouldn’t want us to give up.”

Around 10,800 people are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer across the UK each year.

But Pancreatic Cancer said vague symptoms – such as back pain, tummy pain and indigestion – mean that in four out of five cases the cancer goes undetected until it has spread to other parts of the body.

Fans can be in with a chance of winning the set of seven hardback books, also signed by Dame Emma Thompson (Professor Trelawney), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Sir Kenneth Branagh (Gilderoy Lockhart) and Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), by buying a ticket for the draw for a minimum £5 donation to the charity.

Stars Dame Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge), Jim Broadbent (Professor Slughorn), Miriam Margolyes (Professor Sprout), Jason Issacs (Lucius Malfoy), Miranda Richardson (Rita Skeeter) and Fiona Shaw (Petunia Dursley) have also signed the books.

The money raised will help the charity fund more research and continue to support those affected by the disease through its free, confidential support line staffed by specialist nurses.

Ms Horton added: “With more funding, more research and more awareness, in future, many more people will have a chance to survive. That’s why I’m incredibly grateful to all of the cast who have signed the books, and to all those who I hope will enter the draw and try to win this truly special prize.

“Together we will write a better next chapter for everyone affected by pancreatic cancer.”

One lucky entrant will win the seven books which have been signed by stars of the Harry Potter films (Jeff Moore/Pancreatic Cancer UK/PA)

Diana Jupp, chief executive of Pancreatic Cancer UK, said: “Alan’s performances as Professor Snape are treasured by generations of film fans. We hope the enduring love of the books he helped bring to life on screen will inspire people to help us change the story around the deadliest common cancer.

“Pancreatic cancer is uniquely devastating and, by the time it is detected, tragically there can be very little time left for people to even make more precious memories. Families are often left with only hope to hold on to, and they deserve more.

“We are determined to bring more breakthroughs through research, drive more change through campaigning, and provide more expert compassionate support through our specialist nurses.

“Every ticket purchased for the prize draw will help power this work and brings us closer to desperately needed progress.”

The prize draw will run until Sunday March 1, after which one lucky person will win the complete set of signed books.

To enter, visit: uk.givergy.com/harry-potter-prize-draw/