Gavin And Stacey star Ruth Jones leads Bestseller Awards with three silver wins

Gavin And Stacey star Ruth Jones took a raft of honours at the annual Bestseller Awards, having achieved silver status for three of her novels.

The 59-year-old was honoured at the ceremony on Monday evening, among other authors including TV presenter Davina McCall – who was also recognised in the silver category.

Jones’s novels Never Greener (2018), Us Three (2020) and Love Untold (2022) were among 15 titles to receive the silver award – with each having sold more than 250,000 copies in the UK.

The Welsh actress and comedian is best known for her role as Nessa Jenkins in the hit BBC comedy, Gavin And Stacey, which she also co-created alongside actor James Corden.

Broadcaster Davina McCall received silver status for her novel with Dr Naomi Potter, called Menopausing (Ian West/PA Wire)

Meanwhile broadcaster McCall, 58, received silver status for her novel with Dr Naomi Potter, called Menopausing (2023), which explores the myths and taboos around menopause.

The former Big Brother host has long advocated on women’s health issues, including presenting documentaries on contraception and the menopause.

Also in the silver category was author David Nicholls, for his 2024 romance novel You Are Here.

Last year, Nicholls, 59, won the platinum award for his novel One Day (2009), having sold more than a million copies in the UK.

His bestselling book has since been made into a Netflix adaptation, starring Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall.

David Nicholls received a silver award for his 2024 romance novel, You Are Here (Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Other silver winners include British author Coco Mellors, who won the prize twice for Cleopatra And Frankenstein and Blue Sisters, and aesthetician Caroline Hirons for Skincare.

Former journalist Claire Douglas also snagged the silver prize for The New Neighbours (2024), and received gold status for The Wrong Sister (2024) – marking 500,000 sales across the UK.

Other gold award winners include TM Logan for his psychological thriller Lies, and Japanese writer Asako Yuzuki for her mystery novel Butter.

The Bestseller Awards also saw Bella Mackie achieve platinum status, selling more than one million copies of How To Kill Your Family.

It comes as the novel is being made into a screen adaption for Netflix, which will star The Queen’s Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy.