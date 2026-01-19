Alan Partridge star Steve Coogan says Reform UK is ‘anti-human rights’

Alan Partridge actor Steve Coogan has said British political party Reform UK is “anti-human rights”.

The 60-year-old, who will star as football manager Mick McCarthy in the film Saipan, said he was also concerned world leaders felt they could “do what the f*** (they) like” in global conflicts.

He told Big Issue: “I’m very troubled by the notion of what is acceptable behaviour in terms of conflict, by both what’s been happening in Gaza and these military attacks by the US on the boats and killing defenceless people and somehow trying to reframe that.

Coogan also spoke about his new film Saipan (Ben Whitley/PA)

“So I am worried about the erosion of human rights and viewing the idea of human rights as some sort of impediment and how Reform are anti-human rights because they think it’s some red tape bureaucracy.”

Along with his criticism of the Nigel Farage-led group, Coogan also spoke about Saipan, which will be released in the UK on January 23 and tells the story of the feud between former Ireland captain Roy Keane and former manager McCarthy at the 2002 Fifa World Cup.

He said: “Early on, (the film’s narrative) was 60-40 in favour of Roy, and I wanted it to be more even-handed.

“Once that happened, I wanted to be on team Mick for the purposes of the film, and I do think there is merit on both sides.

“Both have validity. Mick was trying to make the experience of being in a World Cup meaningful for the players and the people of Ireland.

“It was an important cultural experience.

“The old cliche that it was not the winning but the taking part is something Mick was embracing, whereas Roy Keane was fed up of the idea of the plucky underdog.

“He wanted to kick against that, and he did.”

Coogan is best known for playing Partridge, who first appeared on TV on The Day Today in 1994, before going on to feature in several TV series including Knowing Me Knowing You With Alan Partridge, I’m Alan Partridge and most recently How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge).

The character made his film debut in Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, and Coogan has also starred in films such as 24-Hour Party People (2002), The Look Of Love (2013) and Stan And Ollie (2018).

Reform UK has been contacted for comment.

The full interview with Coogan can be read in this week’s Big Issue, on sale from vendors now.