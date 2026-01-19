Adolescence star Stephen Graham lost his Golden Globe a day after receiving it

Stephen Graham has revealed he lost the Golden Globe he won for Adolescence just hours after the ceremony.

The TV star, who won the best actor in a TV mini series prize at the ceremony earlier this month, said there was a mix-up at the airport and his suitcase “didn’t make the plane”.

In an interview with Capital Breakfast, the 52-year-old recounted how he accidentally left his award in the US for two days while he was in Spain.

Graham said: “I had to go straight from LA the day after [the Golden Globes] to Madrid as I had to be on set the next day. I had 35 minutes to catch the plane.

“As I came off the plane, a woman took me down the stairs, threw me in a car, and drove me across the runway. But all I’m thinking is, ‘my case isn’t going to make it’.”

Stephen Graham said his suitcase was left in Atlanta for two days (Ian West/PA Wire)

The Adolescence star continued: “I said, ‘excuse me, there’s no way you’re getting my suitcase on this plane if I’m in a car now’, and she was like ‘oh no, don’t worry, we’ll take care of it’.

“The case didn’t make the plane and it was left in Atlanta.”

When presenter Jordan North asked what was in the suitcase, Graham said: “My socks, my pants, my toothbrush… and a Golden Globe.”

He said: “I never left it, I put it in my case – it’s heavy, I wasn’t carrying that in my hand luggage.

“Thankfully, it turned up two days after.”

Graham co-created, wrote and starred in Netflix hit Adolescence, which has kicked off the awards season with wins at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice awards (Ian West/PA Wire)

Graham co-created, wrote and starred in Netflix hit Adolescence, which has scored wins at the Emmys, Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice awards.

At the Golden Globes, its stars Graham, Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty were respectively named best actor in a TV mini series, best supporting actor in a television series and best supporting actress.

The show also won the prize for limited series, anthology series or television motion picture, and earlier this month at the Critics’ Choice awards it received the same four prizes.

Graham, whose company Matriarch Productions co-produced the series, gained notoriety for his role in 2006 film This Is England and its TV sequels.

His company also co-produced hit show A Thousand Blows, which launched its second season on Disney+ earlier this month.