Three contestants withdraw from Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Former Neighbours star Ryan Moloney, ex-cricket player Graeme Swann and Gladiator Toby Olubi have withdrawn from Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

At the start of Sunday’s episode, 46-year-old Moloney who played Jarrod Rebecchi in the Australian soap, was seen telling his fellow celebrity recruits he was “mentally spiralling” and could not remember whether he had taken his medication for ADHD, prompting directing staff to call in the camp psychiatrist.

The psychiatrist said: “Today is going to be chaotic, if he was to go further, it would ruin him.”

Ryan Moloney had told directing staff he was ‘mentally spiralling’ (Matt Crossick/PA)

Moloney was then called in for a chat with instructor Jason “Foxy” Fox, who asked him: “Where are you at then?”

The Australian star replied: “I’d love to be available for all of the challenge, I’d love to be here, but yeah, I am going to withdraw.”

Fox said: “I think it’s the right move, because ultimately, this is just a course you’ve got the rest of your life to embrace…

“But please hold your head high, you’ve been awesome.”

Moloney was then seen returning to camp, having become the seventh contestant to leave the course, where he told his fellow recruits “adieu”.

In a cut away interview, Moloney added: “The things that I’ll take away for the rest of my life are that I did something that I was scared of doing, and I did it anyway, and now I can actually kind of go, this is me, I get this, and it’s fine.”

Swann was withdrawn from the show because of an arm injury (Mike Egerton/PA)

Later in the episode, former England cricketer Swann was withdrawn by directing staff because of an arm injury.

Swann, 46, said: “I’ve played sport for a living so I accept the risks involved physically.”

He later told directing staff after becoming the eighth recruit to leave the course: “It’s been amazing, it’s been emotional, f*** me, you can break people can’t you.”

The episode’s first task saw recruits challenged to move through a village collecting equipment while under fire and reach an extraction point, but midway through the task their vehicles stalled because of explosives and they were forced to push them to the end of the course.

Following the task, Australian former Olympic swimmer Mack Horton was brought in for questioning, where he was asked about the aftermath of his refusal to stand on a podium with Chinese swimmer Sun Yang, who he accused of doping, in 2019.

Horton told directing staff: “Things kept happening from that, family being followed, immediately after I spoke to my dad on the phone, his business had been hacked, the house had been broken into, it’s like the only time he’s ever raised his voice, ever at me.

Toby Olubi was also withdrawn by directing staff (Ben Whitley/PA)

“The gist was you need to think about how your decisions impact other people.

“We had like shards of glass in the backyard pool, so that if you put your hand into the filter to clean it out, you cut your hand up, had a rice cooker or something explode in the bin of an apartment…

“It’s intense, I’ve been told not to go to China, and it still happens, three weeks ago, I went to the market with my family, and we just get followed and have photos taken of us.”

A second task saw contestants challenged with rescuing a hostage and a laptop before time ran out, which saw British sprinter and bobsledder Toby Olubi withdrawn by directing staff at its conclusion.

As he left camp as the ninth contestant to depart, Olubi, 38, said: “It’s been a pleasure guys.”

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 on Monday at 9pm.