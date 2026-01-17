Perrie Edwards welcomes second child with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Former Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards has welcomed her second child with Besiktas footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The 32-year-old, who already shares a son named Axel with the former England midfielder, also 32, posted a black and white picture of her newborn on Instagram on Saturday, revealing she had named it Alanis Valentine.

She was congratulated by famous friends including former bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall, singer Pixie Lott, former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestant Tulisa Contostavlos, and singer Nina Nesbitt.

Pinnock said in a post on Instagram: “Perfect little angel.”

Thirlwall posted: “So happy for you all, and can’t wait to meet her.”

Lott added: “Congratulations so beautiful.”

Contostavlos posted: “Aaaaw, little angel.”

Nesbitt said: “Alanis! How beautiful, huge congratulations to you both.”

Announcing her pregnancy in September last year, Edwards posted a video with the caption: “Guess what hunnies….”

The post showed Edwards in a white T-shirt with writing on the back that read “if He Wanted To He Would…”, referencing her single of the same name.

She then turned around to reveal her baby bump with the top reading “…and he did!” before Oxlade-Chamberlain and Axel joined the singer for a hug at the end of the video.

It came after the singer revealed on the We Need To Talk podcast with Paul C Brunson that she had two miscarriages, once before she had her son and again after he was born.

Edwards, from South Shields in Tyneside, has been with former Liverpool and Arsenal midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain since 2017 and they became engaged in 2022.

She rose to fame after winning The X Factor in 2011 with the pop group Little Mix which included Edwards, Pinnock, Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson, who have gone on to have five UK number one singles and a UK number one album.

Their best known songs include Black Magic, Shout Out To My Ex and Wings.

Nelson left the band in December 2020, however, the group continued to perform as a trio until they went on a hiatus in 2022 which was around the time Edwards suffered her second miscarriage.

She has since launched her solo career, performing under the stage name Perrie, and released new music including Forget About Us, Tears and You Go Your Way.

Edwards released her debut solo album last year.