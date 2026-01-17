Apprentice makers urged to tighten vetting after candidate’s social media storm

The BBC has demanded the makers of The Apprentice tighten their vetting after a candidate on the upcoming series was found to have made racist and sexist posts on social media.

Levi Hodgetts-Hague, who will appear on the BBC business show fronted by Lord Sugar which begins at the end of January, wrote messages which branded Muslims “dirty” and called women “slags”, according to The Sun on Sunday which uncovered them.

The 33-year-old from South Yorkshire apologised for the posts which were deleted after the newspaper alerted the broadcaster.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We were completely unaware that this contestant had made such abhorrent comments.

“We have asked the independent production company for further assurances on their social media checks given the process has not been completed to a satisfactory standard in this instance.

“The views presented are totally unacceptable and we are taking this extremely seriously.”

One message Hodgetts-Hague is said to have posted on October 2012, refers to radical Muslim cleric Abu Hamza’s extradition from the UK to New York on terror charges.

It reportedly reads: “Thank f*** that extremist dirty Muslim preacher getting took out of this country. Just a waste of money and waste of space. F*** off.”

Another posted in May 2013, is said to read: “Just heard a right joke, Islam is a religion of peace. F*** LOL. Please tell me how beheading, bombing innocent people peace? #IslamAJoke.”

According to The Sun, one of his fellow Apprentice contestants is a Muslim.

Other posts reportedly see him express support for far-right activist Tommy Robinson, and describe women from Doncaster as “skets” and “dogs”.

A statement issued to The Sun on Sunday by Hague read: “I am ashamed and embarrassed to have made these posts over a decade ago and I offer my sincere apologies to all who I’ve offended, as well as my fellow candidates, for the truly awful language and views that they contain.

“I take full accountability for the publishing of those posts. They are not a reflection of the values I uphold today.

“I would like to apologise for my actions, as well as to the production team for failing to bring this account to their attention.”

The Apprentice, which will see 20 candidates compete for the chance to win £250,000 and go into business with Lord Alan Sugar, returns on January 29.

The Apprentice producer Naked has been contacted for comment.