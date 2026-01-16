Traitors contestant reveals family tragedy

A contestant in The Traitors wept as she told of how she had to “rebuild” herself after her mother and half-sibling were found dead.

PhD student Jade, 25, told her fellow contestants of the tragedy as they gathered for a dinner party on Friday night’s show on BBC One.

The dramatic episode also saw the latest contestant to be banished – Ellie – shock the rest of the cast by admitting a revelation of her own.

Jade (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

It began with viewers finding out that faithful Jessie had been murdered and would not be seen in the castle again.

After the banishment, host Claudia Winkleman told the remaining contestants that they would be treated to a dinner party, and they took it in turns to say what they would like to spend the money on if they won.

“I think I would really like to buy my own home,” Jade said.

“My parents got divorced when I was seven. My mum moved back to Hong Kong. She had a kid and then in 2018 they were both found dead.”

Fighting back tears, she added: “I’ve had to really rebuild myself from that point onwards.

“So I’m really proud of myself for getting here and getting this far. But I’d actually just really like my own home. Somewhere I could call my own.”

Earlier psychologist Ellie, 33, received the most votes at the round table, and was told that she would be the next to leave the castle.

Ellie (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

She took the other contestants by surprise as she told them she had not come on to the show alone as her boyfriend was Ross, who was previously banished.

And Friday’s episode of the hit show also ended with a twist, as Winkleman presented them with a ceremonial dagger.

“Whoever has this gets a double vote at the next round table,” she told the shocked contestants at the dinner party.

“The only catch is, it’s up to the traitors who has it.”

After Ellie was told she would be banished, she stood before the rest of the contestants to announce whether she had been a traitor or a faithful.

“I’ve had the best time,” she told them. “I do have a confession that I’d like to make before I go.

“I didn’t come in here alone. I actually came in here with my boyfriend, Ross.

“But don’t worry, I was honest about what’s important. I am a faithful.”

Hairstylist Jessie, 28, became the latest victim to fall foul of traitors Rachel and Stephen.

Jessie (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

Viewers had been left hanging as to whether it would be Jessie, Matthew or Faraaz who would become the next murder victim after they failed to win themselves protection in the previous episode.

Rachel and Stephen were seen making the decision in the turret, with Stephen exclaiming: “What have I become?”

Rachel told him: “I know, you’re a demon.”

Rachel and Stephen had also discussed Matthew as an option, after he previously asked if the traitors would recruit him.

The pair agreed that “he’s dangerous”.

The Traitors continues on Wednesday at 8pm on BBC One.