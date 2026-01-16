Murdered Traitors contestant felt like a ‘ghost’

The latest contestant to be murdered in The Traitors has said she felt like a “ghost” in the castle.

Hairstylist Jessie, 28, was murdered in Friday night’s episode of the BBC One show, while Ellie, 33, was banished.

Jessie told spin-off show The Traitors: Uncloaked that she was “pleased” to have found out she was right in her suspicions that Stephen is a traitor.

Jessie (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

She said the only other contestant who agreed with her was Ross, but after he was banished in episode three she felt like she was left on her own.

Jessie said: “I am pleased because I had Ross back it up and then he left.

“I was hoping people might hop on board but no-one did really.”

She added with a smile: “I was a massive ghost in that castle. I was irrelevant, but I guess that’s just what it is.”

Psychologist Ellie also appeared on the programme and was asked by host Ed Gamble whether her professional expertise had helped her in the show.

She told him: “I’ve got a research background so I was trying to think of all the theories that would apply, biases that you might have.

“Confirmation bias is a really classic one we see in The Traitors.

Ellie (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

“As soon as you decide that someone’s a traitor, you then just find evidence to support your theory.

“I think that’s absolutely what happened with me for Sam. Everything he did, I was like ‘well that’s traitorous’.”

Asked how she found keeping her relationship with fellow faithful Ross a secret from the rest of the contestants, Ellie said: “I definitely found it harder.”

And questioned about whether she and her partner had any strategies as a couple, she said: “Not too many because we knew that there were just going to be so many surprises that we’d just have to react in the moment.

“I think our major plan was just to bond with different people in the game so that we could defend each other in different social groups.”