Lord Of The Dance tour could ‘fall apart’ in Flatley’s absence, court hears

Upcoming Lord Of The Dance shows are in “grave danger of falling apart” if Michael Flatley is not permitted to engage with performers, a court in Belfast has heard.

The Irish traditional dancer and choreographer rose to international prominence performing Riverdance at Eurovision in 1994, before going on to create the stage show The Lord Of The Dance.

The production’s 30th Anniversary tour is due to play in Dublin’s 3 Arena on February 5, continuing in 2026 in a number of countries including the UK, Germany, Croatia, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Switzer Consulting is taking legal action in a civil case against the choreographer and dancer for alleged breach of contract, relating to an agreement the firm says was reached to allow it to run the dance shows.

Switzer has already secured a temporary injunction to stop Flatley from interfering with the shows.

The case was mentioned at The Chancery Court in the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast on Friday, during which legal representatives for Flatley responded to an earlier affidavit submitted on behalf of Switzer Consulting.

Flatley’s Barrister John Coyle told the court there are shows coming up in two weeks that are in “grave danger of falling apart” if Flatley can’t speak to the dancers on the tour.

He said the company is solvent and the “economic havoc” the move would inflict on Flatley would be “substantial”.

Mr Coyle went on to tell the judge that unless Flatley can participate in the show, losses will inevitably be incurred because his “artistic direction” is a vital component.

He also highlighted recent press coverage of the case, producing a copy of a newspaper report, stating the its printing would be “libellous” if it was not a court document.

The judge clarified that the affidavit was presented before the court and is therefore in the public domain, adding that he hadn’t read the piece and the case is not being heard in front of a jury.

Mr Coyle said Flatley is currently not in the jurisdiction but an affidavit from him would be submitted by next Wednesday.

The case is scheduled for another hearing on January 27.