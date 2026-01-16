Latest murder victim revealed in The Traitors

The latest faithful to be murdered has been revealed in The Traitors.

Hair stylist Jessie was revealed as the latest victim to fall foul of traitors Rachel and Stephen in Friday-night’s episode of the hit BBC show.

Viewers had been left hanging as to whether it would be Jessie, Matthew or Faraaz who became the next murder victim after they failed to win themselves protection.

Traitors Rachel and Stephen were seen making the decision in the turret, with Stephen exclaiming: “What have I become?”

Jessie was the latest victim to be murdered in The Traitors (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

Rachel told him: “I know, you’re a demon.”

The hairstylist made the shortlist after Thursday’s episode saw her put the heat on traitor Stephen at the roundtable as she accused him of being the murderer in their midst.

Rachel and Stephen had also discussed Matthew as an option after he previously asked if the traitors would recruit him.

The pair agreed that “he’s dangerous”.

As Jessie, 28, was revealed as the latest victim, Stephen told viewers that the breakfast was the “most anxious” he had ever felt during the game.

Rachel said: “It’s really hard to be false. We made a really difficult decision last night and I think there’s going to be a lot of drama to come.”