Julio Iglesias denies sexual abuse claims from former female employees

Singer Julio Iglesias has insisted he has never “abused, coerced or disrespected” any woman following allegations that he “normalised abuse” and treated a female employee “like a slave”.

The 82-year old Spanish singer is one of the best-selling Latin male artists in the world and has been accused by two women who worked at his Caribbean mansions.

The claims, which relate to events that took place in 2021, were made by a domestic worker, who described feeling like an “object” and a “slave” by the singer, and a physical therapist who claimed Iglesias “normalised abuse” within his residence.

The allegations were first reported by the Spanish news site elDiario.es and television channel Univision Noticias, which said they had conducted a three-year joint investigation.

Spanish prosecutors have since opened an inquiry into the allegations, according to Associated Press.

In a post shared on Friday morning on Instagram, Iglesias said: “With great regret I am responding to the allegations from two people who used to work in my house.

“I have never abused, coerced or disrespected any woman.

“These accusations are absolutely false and cause me great sadness.

“I have never felt such malice but I still have enough strength to let people know the whole truth and defend my dignity against such a serious offence.

“I cannot forget the many dear people who have sent me messages of love and support, it has been a great comfort to me.”

The investigation reported that Rebeca, whose name has been changed to protect her identity, described being “used” almost every night by the singer and that she felt like “an object, like a slave”.

She described one of Iglesias’s residence as a “little house of terror because it is a nightmare – something truly horrible”.

Laura, also not her real name, described the working environment as “uncomfortable”, with workers in a “constant state of alert” where Iglesias “normalised abuse”.

The events allegedly took place at his homes in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic and Lyford Cay in the Bahamas.

Iglesias, the father of pop star Enrique Iglesias, won a 1988 Grammy for best Latin pop performance for his album Un Hombre Solo and received a lifetime achievement award at the in 2019.

He scored his first UK number one in 1981 with a cover version of the Cole Porter song Begin the Beguine (Volver A Empezar).