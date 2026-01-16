Janice Dickinson claims I’m A Celeb fall led to facial scarring and deformity

Supermodel Janice Dickinson is suing the makers of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here for a six-figure sum after claiming she has been left permanently disfigured after a fall during the show.

The 70-year-old appeared on the 2023 All Stars spinoff edition of the reality TV show in South Africa and claimed that she injured herself after tripping in the middle of the night while getting up to go to the toilet.

Courts records show that a personal injury claim has been filed to High Court against ITV Studios for the fall which allegedly resulted in injuries to her head, lips, cheeks and wrists.

Janice Dickinson after sustaining injuries from a fall while on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here South Africa (Janice Dickinson/PA)

It is understood that she is seeking more that £700,000 in damages.

Court documents detailing the claim are not available yet.

Her representatives said the incident has led to permanent facial scarring, deformity and nerve damage.

Dickinson’s UK representative Dermot McNamara said: “Janice is fully committed to this legal process and seeing it through to its conclusion.

“She looks forward to unpacking ITV’s defences, when she receives them.”

The star claims a medical report found that she has facial dysaesthesia, a condition which causes discomfort and heightened sensitivity as well as reduced sensation to the face caused by the permanent nerve damage.

Janice Dickinson claims a medical report found that she has facial dysaesthesia (Janice Dickinson/PA)

It also found that her face has been “permanently altered” with scars that cannot be concealed or corrected with her lower face showing permanent asymmetry around the lips, mouth, cheeks and chin as a result of the scarring, tissue loss and nerve involvement.

Dickinson was a contestant on the original series, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2007 and came runner-up before appearing in its spinoff series set in South Africa, which was recorded in September 2022 and broadcast the next year.

The model made her name in the fashion industry in the 80s, fronting the cover of Vogue multiple times over the course of her career as well as work with a number of luxury house brands.

ITV has been contacted for comment.