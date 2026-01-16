Holly Ramsay posts father Gordon Ramsay’s reaction to her on wedding day

Model Holly Ramsay has posted a video of the tearful reaction from her father, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, when he first saw her on her wedding day.

The 26-year-old tied the knot with Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty at a lavish ceremony at Bath Abbey in December.

In a post on Instagram, she revealed her father’s emotional reaction after seeing her in her wedding dress for the first time.

The video shows Ramsay, 59, entering the room and growing tearful, before embracing his daughter multiple times and wiping his eyes.

She wrote: “A moment we have talked about since I was a little girl, I’ll always be your bug. I love you dad.”

In the comments, her husband wrote: “Beautiful.”

The couple announced their engagement in September 2024 after Peaty, 31, proposed while they were on holiday in Crete.

The gold medal-winning athlete reportedly met his new wife through her sister Tilly when the two took part in Strictly in 2021.

Since the wedding, Peaty has changed his surname on Instagram, updating his username to @AdamRamsayPeaty.

Holly has done the same and changed her username to @HollyRamsayPeaty.

The wedding came amid reports of a family feud which, according to the Daily Mail, escalated after Peaty’s mother Caroline was not invited to Holly’s hen do.