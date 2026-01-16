Gallery chiefs welcome £56m to fund new home for national art collection

An arts project can “proceed with confidence” after the Scottish Government pledged £56 million to help fund its completion, gallery chiefs have said.

The Art Works by National Galleries Scotland is being built in the Granton area of Edinburgh to house Scotland’s national collection, as well as other works on loan from across the UK.

When completed, the building will cover 13,000 square metres and will showcase 130,000 individual pieces.

The £56 million will support the project over the next three years.

Anne Lyden, director general at National Galleries Scotland, said: “This means we can proceed with confidence and continue to seek philanthropic donations to fully fund the build.

“We’re so excited to be able to deliver our commitment to build a new, free-to-visit home for Scotland’s art collection.

The Art Works will house Scotland’s national collection (PA)

“The Art Works will give greater access to art, not just for people in Edinburgh but by enabling us to lend more art across Scotland.

“Our focus now is on delivering The Art Works, part of the National Collections Hub, making the best use of public investment while continuing to care for and share the national collection for the benefit of current and future generations.

“We remain committed to working constructively with partners, ensuring that art remains accessible, inspiring and valued for communities across Scotland.

“We were glad to welcome the Cabinet Secretary for Constitution, External Affairs and Culture, Angus Robertson, to Granton Art Centre to discuss The Art Works. We are grateful for his support.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Art Works development in Granton is set to receive capital investment of £11.65 million in 2026/27.

“In total they will receive nearly £56 million across the Scottish spending review period, which is up to 2029/30, subject to the usual budget process.

“This will help them realise the vision of a shared storage facility which will also enables public access to our national art treasures at the heart of a wider regeneration initiative for the Granton area.”