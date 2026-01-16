Ant and Dec to host first podcast series together

TV presenting duo Ant and Dec are to front their first podcast series together.

The Geordie pair, hosts of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, will launch the series Hanging Out With Ant & Dec later this month.

The podcast will see fans join the longtime friends as they catch up and reminisce, offering listeners the chance to ask the pair for advice, to relive beloved TV moments, and share anecdotes.

Speaking about the new series, Dec said: “We asked our audience if we did a podcast what would they like it to be about, and they said we just want you guys to hang out. So that’s what we’re doing.

“Ant & I don’t get to hang out as much as we used to, so it’s perfect for us.”

Episodes will be out bi-weekly starting on January 22, with a bonus episode out every Monday.

The duo have also announced they are launching digital channel Belta Box, which will feature new entertainment and curated clips, including some of their best bits from shows such as Byker Grove.

Ant and Dec have worked on television together for decades (Ian West/PA)

Ant said: “We’ve spent our whole careers celebrating great entertainment, so launching Belta Box feels like the natural next step.

“Alongside our new podcast, we’re excited to create a space packed with fun, feel-good content that brings people together – no matter where they’re watching or listening.”

The pair, whose full names are Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, are also known for hosting Britain’s Got Talent and the gameshow Ant And Dec’s Limitless Win.

The duo played PJ and Duncan in CBBC series Byker Grove, and performed together as a pop duo under their character names, scoring a number one in 2013 with their 1994 hit Let’s Get Ready To Rhumble.

The first episode of Hanging Out With Ant & Dec will be available from January 22, with extended video episodes available to watch on the Belta Box YouTube channel.