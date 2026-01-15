The Traitors sees fifth contestant murdered in lucky twist

A fifth faithful has been murdered in the current series of The Traitors, following a tense discussion in the turret.

Builder Adam has become the latest murder victim on the hit BBC show, after traitors Rachel and Stephen successfully picked out a faithful who was not protected from the night’s murder.

Last night, viewers saw seven contestants take shields during the day’s challenge, granting them protection from the traitors’ next kill.

Builder Adam is the latest contestant to be murdered on the hit BBC show (Cody Burridge/BBC)

In the turret, Rachel and Stephen carefully deliberated over which player may have had a shield.

They chose the 34-year-old from Essex as their latest murder victim, as Rachel said: “It takes someone out of the game I can’t read.”

Cyber security consultant Stephen said: “I really hope he’s not got a shield.”

The other contestants shortlisted to be murdered were hairstylist Jessie and gardener James, who both had shields.

After receiving his letter and finding out he had been killed off the show, Adam said: “Gits.

“I wanted to carry on playing, but they murdered me.”

He added: “I’m happy with how far I’ve come in this game, it’s been a life-changing experience.

“Everything I’ve learned, and every person that I’ve met, I’ve took a bit on board.”

Referencing his hobby as a ghost-hunter, he said: “I’ve been murdered.

“From hunting ghosts to becoming one.”

The 34-year-old’s departure comes after Wednesday night saw the traitors decide to murder another player after declining to recruit a faithful.

Last night, viewers saw crime writer and former barrister Harriet banished from the castle, following a dramatic confrontation with Rachel at breakfast – a move which backfired and made others suspicious of her.

The Traitors continues on BBC One and iPlayer on Friday at 8pm.