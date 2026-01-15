The Traitors presenter Claudia Winkleman celebrates 54th birthday with musicians

The Traitors presenter Claudia Winkleman has celebrated her 54th birthday with a post on Instagram.

The former Strictly Come Dancing host announced it was her birthday in a post to her 1.2 million followers on Thursday.

The birthday celebrations come ahead of Thursday night’s instalment of the hit reality TV show.





She wrote: “54 today. Celebrating with these legends. @mikainstagram and @jools.holland.official.”

Winkleman also tagged Channel 4 TV show The Piano, which she hosts alongside Mika. The show sees musicians invited to publicly perform on street pianos in railway stations across the UK.

Birthday wishes have come flooding in from her followers, including ITV This Morning presenter Cat Deeley, who said: “Happy Birthday – love this show.”

Celebrity chef Nigella Lawson wrote “Happy birthday”.

Tess Daly, who used to host BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing with Winkleman until they stepped down last year, also commented on the post. She wrote: “Happy happy happy birthday.”

Among the well-wishers was Strictly professional dancer Carlos Gu, who took home the Glitterball trophy with his partner, former Lioness Karen Carney, in the most recent series of the popular dancing competition. He wrote: “Happiest of bday queen.”

Media personality Amanda Holden said: “Happy birthday, gorgeous girl.”

Paralympic champion Ellie Simmonds and radio presenter Anita Rani also wished the star a happy birthday.

Claudia Winkleman is best known for her role hosting hit BBC show The Traitors (Ian West/PA)

Winkleman began her career as a TV and radio presenter for a range of BBC shows including Comic Relief and The Great British Sewing Bee.

She is now best known for fronting the hugely successful competition show, The Traitors, which won her the best entertainment performance award at the Bafta TV Awards in 2023.

The show sees 22 people from across the UK descend on a castle in the Scottish Highlands to take part in a game of “deceit and betrayal” that could see them win up to £120,000.

The show is in its fourth series, which has followed hot on the heels of the hugely popular celebrity version of the game, which was won by comedian Alan Carr.

The Traitors continues on BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday at 8pm.