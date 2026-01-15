Teyana Taylor not mystery person Leonardo DiCaprio was talking to in viral video

One Battle After Another actress Teyana Taylor has revealed she is not the mystery person Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio was talking to in the viral Golden Globes video.

The clip shows DiCaprio, 51, speaking flamboyantly to another guest during the Golden Globes award ceremony on Sunday night.

After going viral, Taylor, 35, believed he was speaking to her, however, has since backtracked after watching the video in full.

Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she said: “I thought I broke the Da Vinci Code.”

Taylor told Fallon she watched videos of people lip reading the clip who said he was poking fun at a guest for not knowing what KPop Demon Hunters was after it won the award for best animated motion picture and best song with Golden.

Taylor quickly realised that it could not have been her as her son is a big fan of the film and the music – which she knows well.

She said: “I was like, really excited. So when I first seen it I didn’t watch the whole thing.

“I was like, ‘Oh, he talked about KPop Demon Hunters, he was talking about me’.

Teyana Taylor attending the 83rd Golden Globes awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA. (Corine Solberg/PA)

“But then I watched and they was doing the lip-read thing and I had to call Leo.

“I’m like, I wasn’t asking you, I knew exactly what KPop was so I was like, you can’t be talking to me.

“So apparently he had two KPop Demon Hunters conversations that night.

“He was like, I don’t even know but somebody here has some questions. I was like, yeah, it wasn’t me.”

It was not the only viral clip that Taylor was at the centre of, with her speech making headlines after winning her first Golden Globe for best supporting female actor in a motion picture for her role as a revolutionary in the film.

Accepting her prize, she said: “To my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight, our softness is not a liability.

“Our depth is not too much.

“Our light does not need permission to shine.

“We belong in every room we walk into, our voices matter, and our dreams deserve space. Thank you so much, everybody.”

One Battle After Another also won best screenplay for a motion picture, best picture – musical/comedy and best director for a motion picture.