Singer Natasha Bedingfield pays tribute to US musician John Forte

Singer Natasha Bedingfield has spoken of her “shock” at the death of American musician John Forte.

Forte, who was nominated for a Grammy for his work on The Fugees’ 1996 breakout album The Score, died earlier this week.

Forte, 50, also released solo albums and worked with many other artists including Bedingfield and Carly Simon.

Writing on Instagram, Bedingfield said: “I am so in shock about losing my friend @john_forte this Monday. We were over due for a catch up.

“Thinking of all the unfinished conversations and dreams we had… Our families hanging out together… We had music we never put out. It hits heavy with a gut punch that life really is that utterly fleeting.

“I want to call him. And I’m thinking about my other friends that I haven’t talked to in a while.

“John is so loved. He is a bright light… I’m not ready to say ‘was’ yet.”

The father-of-two was found dead at his home in Massachusetts in the US, according to reports.

Former The Fugees member Wyclef Jean also posted on Instagram, writing: “This one hurts my brother @john_forte has joined the angels.”

In her social media post, Bedingfield said she met Forte at the Sundance Film Festival “years ago”, adding that they “became friends right away” after he asked to borrow a guitar.

“He has so many people who love him right away like this and who feel touched by who he is,” she added.

“We went to Russia together to discover and support the talented musicians we found.”

She shared several photos of herself with Forte in the post, as well as a link to a fundraising page which has been set up to support his wife Lara and two children.

The caption on the GoFundMe page, which has raised more than 90,000 US dollars (£67,000), reads: “John Forte was a dearest friend, an incredible musician and artist, and a vital, luminous soul who touched so many of our lives.

“Yesterday, we lost John unexpectedly, and his absence has left a profound void in our community and in the hearts of everyone who knew and loved him

“We are organising this fundraiser to help support John’s children and Lara as they move through this incredibly difficult period.”