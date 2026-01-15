Seventh contestant banished and tensions rise in The Traitors

The seventh contestant has been banished from the castle on The Traitors after a dramatic roundtable discussion, which saw tensions rise for a traitor.

On Thursday night, hairstylist Jessie put the spotlight on Stephen, 32, during the roundtable as she accused him of being a traitor.

However, he was safe for another night as the contestants voted faithful Sam off the show, believing him to be the murderer in their midst.

Sam has been voted off the hit BBC show (Cody Burridge/BBC)

It comes after he was deemed suspicious in the day’s challenge, when he went for the only shield available to grant him protection from that night’s kill.

During his exit speech, the 34-year-old said: “What a ride. Apart from being a Billy-no-mates in the cage, I’ve had the best time.

“I think you’re all amazing and I wish you all the best of luck, but right now I just want to go and see my wife.”

Teasing the contestants, Sam added: “Faraaz, Matt, guess persistence is key.”

However, he then revealed his status and said: “I have always been a faithful.”

Jessie pushed to banish Stephen during the roundtable, who later said during a confessional: “I am quite nervous, because I know that Jessie’s theory is obviously correct.

“I just have to go into self-preservation mode.”

Traitors Rachel and Stephen were asked once again whether they want to murder or seduce another player.

Head of communications Rachel said: “I think we’re playing a nice, safe game.”

Stephen agreed, and the pair whittled down their murder shortlist to Jessie, creative director Matthew and internal auditor Faraaz.

Friday’s episode will reveal who the traitors have chosen to be their next victim.

Builder Adam is the latest contestant to be murdered on the hit BBC show (Cody Burridge/BBC)

The episode also saw builder Adam become the latest contestant to be murdered.

After receiving his letter and finding out he had been killed off the show, Adam said: “Gits.

“I wanted to carry on playing, but they murdered me.”

He added: “I’m happy with how far I’ve come in this game, it’s been a life-changing experience.

“Everything I’ve learned, and every person that I’ve met, I’ve took a bit on board.”

Referencing his hobby as a ghost-hunter, he said: “I’ve been murdered. From hunting ghosts to becoming one.”

The 34-year-old’s departure comes after Wednesday night saw the traitors decide to murder another player after declining to recruit a faithful.

Viewers saw crime writer and former barrister Harriet banished from the castle, following a dramatic confrontation with Rachel at breakfast – a move which backfired and made others suspicious of her.

The Traitors continues on BBC One and iPlayer on Friday at 8pm.