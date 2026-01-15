Jeff Goldblum to release album featuring Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo

Wicked star Jeff Goldblum has announced a new album, with co-star Cynthia Erivo among the artists to feature on the record.

The 73-year-old actor and musician will release his fifth studio album, Night Blooms, on June 5.

The US actor has also collaborated with Attention singer Charlie Puth, British singer Dodie and jazz musician Melody Gardot for the album, made with his band The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra.

Goldblum will duet with his Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo on a cover of If I Only Had A Brain on his new album (James Manning/PA)

Erivo, 39, will duet with Goldblum on a cover of If I Only Had A Brain from the 1939 classic film The Wizard Of Oz, which has been performed by musicians including Kelly Clarkson and Robbie Williams over the years.

Meanwhile, Gardot features on the first single of the record – Misty – which re-imagines jazz artist Erroll Garner’s classic song.

Puth sings Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered, originally by song-writing duo Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart, which famously featured in musical Pal Joey (1957).

The We Don’t Talk Anymore singer, 34, is said to add five-part harmonies to the track, which has been covered by artists including Frank Sinatra, Celine Dion and Barbra Streisand.

British singer Dodie, full name Dodie Clark, will feature on the album’s fifth track, called Mean To Me.

Cynthia Erivo will feature on her Wicked co-star’s new album (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The jazz album will follow on from his 2025 release, Still Blooming, which saw collaborations with Wicked co-star Ariana Grande, and Black Widow actor Scarlett Johansson.

Grande, 32, featured on the track I Don’t Know Why (I Just Do), while Erivo sang We’ll Meet Again and Johansson, 41, featured on The Best Is Yet To Come.

Special editions of these collaborations will be available on Night Blooms.

Goldblum starred alongside Grande and Erivo in the movie musicals Wicked and its sequel, For Good, which explore the friendship between Elphaba (Erivo) and Glinda (Grande) before they become estranged, as they are in the classic stories by L Frank Baum.

In 2018, the Jurassic Park actor released his debut album with The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, The Capitol Studio Sessions.

This was followed by I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This (2019), Plays Well With Others (2023) and Still Blooming (2025).

Night Blooms will be released on June 5 via Fontana Records.