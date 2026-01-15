Harriet says ‘it’s nice to be right’ as she learns true identity of the traitors

The Traitors contestant Harriet Tyce cackled with triumphant delight and said “it’s just really nice to be right” after she learned the true identity of the traitors.

The crime writer and former barrister, 52, was the latest faithful to be banished on Wednesday’s episode after she challenged her fellow players to call her bluff after confronting traitor Rachel.

In a clip shown on spin-off show Uncloaked, Harriet opened a sealed piece of paper revealing the identity of the treacherous duo.

After reading Rachel’s name, she burst out laughing and said: “It’s Rachel, it’s Rachel. Oh!

Harriet (right) confronted Rachel (left) at breakfast (BBC/Studio Lambert/PA)

“Sorry, forgive me, it’s just really nice to be right.

“And what is lovely about this is now I can really cheer on team faithful and I just really hope that if they end up up against Rachel, I think I have done enough to ruin Rachel’s credibility at the end.”

Harriet also learned that Stephen, who is from the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides, is a traitor and said: “Oh Stephen! A good Lewis boy there.

“I like that, representing for the Western Isles, that is tremendous.

“He has done a brilliant job, in the worst possible way, good for him.”

Rachel (centre) turned the heat on Harriet (BBC/Studio Lambert/PA)

Harriet confronted Rachel about being a traitor at breakfast, during which she also revealed her profession, prompting a dramatic and tense roundtable.

However, her fellow players were suspicious of her behaviour and banished Harriet instead.

After receiving the most votes from her fellow contestants, she revealed that she was, in fact, a faithful.

As she left, Harriet said: “It’s a kamikaze move, I appreciate that, but I wanted to ensure you all knew who I really was.

Rachel is one of the traitors (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

“It seems to me that this is the only way I can get rid of any doubt over what I’ve said. I’ve given you the names, do not let this sacrifice be in vain. I am, and have always been, a faithful.”

Earlier in the episode, Harriet had the chance to speak to the traitors, whose identities she could not see.

She said: “I may not know who you are.

“But I want you to know who I am. I’m the author of published psychological thrillers and I’m also a former criminal barrister.”

She told them that she was “as certain as I possibly can be that the gig is up for Rachel” and believed she is a traitor.

Seven players won shields in the mission (Euan Cherry/BBC/Studio Lambert/PA)

“I will have no compunction in going after her. There is nothing that you can do to stop me,” she added.

Following Harriet’s exit, traitors Rachel and Stephen were visited by presenter Claudia Winkleman in the turret, where they were told they can murder or seduce another player.

They told Winkleman they have decided to murder but they do not know that two of the three players on their shortlist won shields at the latest mission.

Both Jessie and James have shields, leaving Sam as the only unshielded player in their crosshairs.

The Traitors continues on BBC One and iPlayer at 8pm.