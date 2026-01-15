Former One Direction star Harry Styles to release first album in four years

Former One Direction star Harry Styles has announced he will release his first album in four years.

The 31-year-old singer will release his fourth record Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally on March 6.

The album, which is executive produced by Kid Harpoon, is now available to pre-order from the singer’s website.

Rumours of a new album began when posters were put up around cities including New York and Manchester bearing the phrase “We Belong Together”.

Along with posting an announcement on Instagram, Styles also changed his profile picture to an image of him wearing a yellow shirt, red tie and orange sunglasses.

The Worcestershire-born star has kept a low profile since his Love On Tour run of gigs came to an end in 2023, reportedly running the Berlin Marathon under the alias Sted Sarandos in under three hours last year.

It came after reports in March 2025 that he finished the Tokyo Marathon in three hours, 24 minutes and seven seconds, and the singer was also spotted enjoying last year’s Glastonbury Festival and at Pope Leo XIV’s first address in Rome in May 2025.

Styles’ solo career was launched after he and fellow One Direction members Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson went on hiatus in 2016, almost a year after Zayn Malik left the group.

Styles’ fourth album will be called Kiss All The Time, Disco, Occasionally (Ian West/PA)

Payne died at the age of 31 in October 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina, and the boyband’s surviving members reunited at his funeral alongside former manager Simon Cowell in November that year.

Styles released his self-titled debut solo album a year after the band’s hiatus in 2017, and followed it up with Fine Line (2019) and Harry’s House (2022), with his debut and third record reaching number one on the UK Albums Chart, while Fine Line reached number two.

As a solo artist, Styles has had two UK number one singles in As It Was and Sign Of The Times, giving him the most commercially successful solo career of the members of One Direction.

One Direction formed in 2010, when they were put together by Cowell on ITV talent show The X Factor.