Denise Welch among stars confirmed for adaptation of Graham Norton novel

Waterloo Road actress Denise Welch is among the star-studded cast set to appear in an adaptation of a best-selling novel by Graham Norton.

The six-part series, Forever Home, has been commissioned by Channel 5 and will be based on the thriller novel of the same name.

The story is set in a small Irish town and follows Carol Crottie, a divorcee living with her new partner, who discovers a long-dead body hidden in the basement of their home and realises she is living with a killer.

Amy Nuttall is among the cast of Forever Home (Ben Whitley/PA)

The Loose Women panellist, 67, will feature in the upcoming series alongside Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope, who appeared on the latest season of Strictly Come Dancing, and Heartstopper actress Jenny Walser.

The Marlow Murder Club actress Samantha Bond is also part of the cast, as are The Revenge Club’s Douglas Henshall and Downton Abbey’s Amy Nuttall.

Other actors named include Inspector Morse actor Kevin Whately, Waterloo Road’s James Baxter and Invasion star Shane Zaza.

Irish broadcaster Norton said: “In writing Forever Home, I was initially inspired by the simple idea of packing up a home later in life, and the ‘what if’ scenarios and complexities that come with later-life relationships.

“The novel soon evolved into a funny, twisted ‘dark-romp’ full of farcical scenes and it’s wonderful to see the depth and richness of Carol’s story realised as a screenplay.”

The 62-year-old, best known for hosting BBC talk show The Graham Norton Show, is a best-selling author, having written six novels.

His debut novel, Holding, was published in 2016, and is about a murder in an Irish rural community.

Graham Norton has written six novels (Jane Barlow/PA)

The award-winning book was adapted into a four-part ITV crime drama in 2022.

The “thrilling adaptation” of Forever Home will be written by actress and author Clara Salaman, who will also executive produce the series alongside Norton.

FilmNation TV UK creative director Kirstie Macdonald said: “From the moment I read the always hilarious Graham Norton’s brilliant novel, I knew I wanted to bring Forever Home to the screen.

“It’s a story full of twists and turns, secrets, and emotional depth that we can’t wait to bring to life for 5 audiences.

“We’re proud to collaborate with Clara Salaman, 5, and our partners at The Mediapro Studio on this thrilling adaptation and are grateful for the support of North East Screen.”

Forever Home is set to air on Channel 5 later this year.