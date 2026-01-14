Viewers to find out if faithful’s seduction deal is accepted on The Traitors

Viewers are to find out whether Matthew’s proposal to the traitors to murder fellow faithful Jessie and then seduce him is accepted on Wednesday’s episode of The Traitors.

The 35-year-old was one of three contestants who won the opportunity to ask the traitors – Rachel and Stephen – two questions after traitor Fiona had been banished from the castle on Friday’s episode of the BBC reality gameshow.

It came after presenter Claudia Winkleman revealed there would be no murder that night.

The traitors have revealed Jessie is their next murder victim (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

Matthew first asked the traitors who they would murder next, to which they replied with Jessie.

For his second question, the creative director said: “Alright, here’s what I want to happen, I’m taking a massive risk here, and I want to know that there’s some trust.

“I suspect Claudia will offer you the opportunity to seduce the next time you meet, I want you to turn that down and I want you to murder Jessie, and then the next time you seduce, you can seduce me.

“So my question is, do we have a deal?”

The episode then ended, with viewers not knowing whether his deal was accepted, with seduction in the game seeing faithful players become traitors, while Harriet, who also won the opportunity to ask the traitors two questions, is yet to be shown speaking to them.

Traitor Fiona was banished during the show’s last episode (BBC/PA)

The third contestant to win the opportunity to quiz the traitors was Rachel, who as a traitor herself prevented another faithful asking questions.

At the start of Friday’s episode, sweet shop assistant Reece was revealed as the traitors’ fourth murder victim.

Traitor Fiona was banished from the castle having gone to war with fellow traitor Rachel on Thursday’s show, when she told contestants she believed she was among the plotting group of murderers.

The Traitors continues on BBC One and iPlayer on January 14 at 8pm.