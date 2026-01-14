One Battle After Another’s Chase Infiniti among Bafta Rising Star Award nominees

One Battle After Another star Chase Infiniti is among the actors nominated for the Bafta 2026 EE Rising Star Award.

Infiniti, 25, is nominated alongside Gran Turismo actor Archie Madekwe, Sinners star Miles Caton, Lollipop actress Posy Sterling and Game Of Thrones actor Robert Aramayo for the award, which is the only category at the Bafta Film Awards voted for by the public.

Speaking about her nomination, Infiniti said: “This nomination means the world to me.

Robert Aramayo, Archie Madekwe and Posy Sterling at the announcement of the nominees for the EE Rising Star Award (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“It’s been such a transformative year in my career, and I feel honoured and grateful to be considered for this award.

“Thank you to Bafta, EE and all the jurors for including me alongside this tremendous group of actors.”

Nominees were selected by a panel including actors such as Joe Alwyn, Sheila Atim and Benedict Wong, along with industry experts.

Caton said: “Thank you to Bafta, EE and the jury for this nomination – it’s truly surreal.

“I’m honoured to be recognised alongside such talented artists, and I’m grateful to everyone who supports and champions new voices in film.”

Voting for the award is open now on the EE website and will run until 12pm on February 20.

Miles Caton is among the nominees for the award (Ian West/PA)

Aramayo said of his nomination: “Today is a day I will never forget.

“The artists nominated alongside me this year and those who’ve been recognised by the EE Rising Star Award before set a standard that continues to inspire me.

“If young Robert only knew he’d be standing here as an EE Rising Star nominee today, he’d be very proud.”

The winner will be announced at the 2026 EE Bafta Film Awards ceremony, hosted by The Traitors US presenter Alan Cumming, which will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer.

Previous winners include David Jonsson, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Emma Mackey, Kristen Stewart, Eva Green, Lashana Lynch, Letitia Wright, James McAvoy, Daniel Kaluuya, John Boyega and Tom Hardy.