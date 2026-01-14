Nick Cave and Warren Ellis to compose score for Jo Nesbo’s Detective Hole

Australian musicians Nick Cave and Warren Ellis will compose the original score for Norwegian crime writer Jo Nesbo’s new series Detective Hole.

The Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds bandmates will collaborate for the soundtrack of the detective drama, which is coming to Netflix this spring.

Speaking to Netflix, Cave, 67, said the pair “loved” working on Detective Hole, which is based on Nesbo’s bestselling Harry Hole crime novels.

Nick Cave said he and bandmate Warren Ellis ‘loved’ working on the score for Jo Nesbo’s new TV show (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

He said: “We loved working on this adaptation.

“Harry Hole’s murky, morally-complex world has been brought to life in all its darkly brutal glory, and it was an honour to work with the legendary Jo Nesbo.”

The award-winning singer is known for his deep, baritone voice and his powerful lyrics, and has fronted his rock band for more than four decades since the break-up of The Birthday Party in 1983.

Multi-instrumentalist Ellis, 60, joined Cave’s band in 1994, and is also known for his contributions to rock groups Dirty Three and Grinderman – which was disbanded in 2013 and also featured Cave.

The critically-acclaimed musicians have previously worked together on musical scores, including western films The Proposition (2005) and The Assassination of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford (2007), and crime thriller Wind River (2017).

Warren Ellis and Nick Cave have previously worked together on musical scores for films (Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Author, creator and executive producer Nesbo has described the pair’s music as the “ideal companion” for the dark, brooding world of his noir crime series.

He said: “Nick Cave and Warren Ellis are masters at conjuring mood and tension, and their music is the ideal companion to Harry Hole’s brooding, enigmatic journey through the shadows of Oslo.

“Their music has always been a soundtrack to my writing process.”

He added: “To have them now scoring the world of Harry Hole feels both surreal and absolutely right.”

Norwegian crime writer Jo Nesbo’s new Netflix series is based on his bestselling Harry Hole books (John Stillwell/PA Wire)

The mystery series, produced by Working Title, follows anti-hero detective Hole, played by Norwegian actor Tobias Santelmann, as he faces off with his long-time adversary and corrupt detective Tom Waaler (Joel Kinnaman), while working to catch a serial killer.

The show, which will span across nine episodes, will also feature Norwegian actresses Pia Tjelta and Eili Harboe, and Swedish actress Ellen Helinder.

Other cast members include Norwegian actors Anders Baasmo, Jonas Strand Gravli and Danish actor Jesper Christensen.

Detective Hole will be available on Netflix from March 26.